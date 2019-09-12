'Emasculation' of men contributes to SA's high murder rate

The latest murder stats are out and make for grim reading - particularly for Capetonians who may be unsurprised to learn that six of the country's most murderous precints are in Cape Town.

Nyanga emerges as the murder capital of the country, according to the 2018/19 crime statistics which reveal 298 murders were reported during that period.

Policing expert Eldred Klerk says the situation is complex, and that one of the factors that cannot be ignored is that of the 'emasculated male'.

We have a systemic, institutional and cultural component to this violence. Eldred Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Unemployed, dependant on alcohol, feels a sense of loss and powerless and then acts out against those perceived to be weaker. Eldred Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

We have also, in areas like Nyanga and Gugulethu, a breakdown of traditional systems where men would have gone through a right of passage to be able to assume their responsibility as men. Eldred Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Listen to the full interview below: