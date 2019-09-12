Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
The viewing of the body of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe had to be stopped temporarily on Thursday so that security can deal with a commotion at the Rufaro Stadium.
Security has been strengthened at the local stadium where Mugabe is lying in state after mayhem broke out when members of the public invaded the pitch where the casket is stationed. Several people have been injured.
Zimbabweans are paying tribute to Mugabe, who died in Singapore Last week
Nickolaus Bauer on the Afternoon Drive show speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela for more.
There were queues that were forming here where Zimbabweans were lining and getting to see the body of the former president Robert Mugabe, but there has been a commotion because people forced themselves on the pitch of this stadium and were not following the queues anymore.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Paramedics are attending to several people that have been injured as a result of the stampede.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The viewing of the body had to be stopped temporarily so that security can deal with the commotion unfolding here at the Rufaro Stadium.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Watch the visuals below
WATCH: Commotion at the stadium where the body of #RobertMugabe is lying in state. Members of the public invaded the pitch where the casket is. More security had to be called in. Several people have been injured as a result of stampede. CM pic.twitter.com/Pey9vSAEoK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2019
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
