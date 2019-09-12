'Getting people out of their homes and into a restaurant is challenging'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Monetizing the Sun
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Wallace - Business Manager at Sun exchange
Tomorrow at 06:55
Spier : Growing for Good
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Newton-King - Sustainability and Human Resources Director at Spier
Tomorrow at 07:07
Child Murderers On the Increase-Crime Stats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Tomorrow at 07:22
Activist Disputes City of Cape Town Electricity Tarrifs-Double Take
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sandra Dickson
Hoosain Essop - Manager: Electricity Retail Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Survivor SA Winner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Bentele - Winner at Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Breakfast Binge (Club)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Naidoo - Digital Editor at Good Housekeeping
Tomorrow at 09:35
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:45
Greenpop launching tree planting campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Misha Teasdale - Founder at Greenpop
CHARLES MAISEL
Tech Talk with Nazareen
Hiking with Tim Lundy
All Things Psychology with Leonard Carr
2019 Crime Stats
Personal Finance Feature: Unit trust performance chasing is not a good idea.
Interview: Small Business Focus
12 September 2019.
Personal Finance: Unit trust performances chasing is not a good idea.
SummerPlace Equity Partners talked about Cool (kids) Cabs. We find out from the founder how she got her business to the point where investors took interest and her plans going forward.
Just how many days will you save by using the Gautrain?
Spur released results saying trading conditions continue to be challenged in the low growth domestic market.
The Markets.
Steinhoff smacked with a massive R1.5Billion fine for misrepresenting it's finances to the market.
Noble Vice is happening this weekend - Cape Town's beloved boutique food and wine festival
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month
Water has been found for the first time on potentially habitable planet
Nyanga still remains the murder capital of SA
Samke Mhlongo
40 years since Biko's passing
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. 11 September 2019 6:05 PM
'The war on terror has not ceased and it probably won't' US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector reflects on 9/11, eighteen years later. 11 September 2019 2:00 PM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender. 12 September 2019 7:03 PM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy. 12 September 2019 4:18 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
'Emasculation' of men contributes to SA's high murder rate The 2018/19 crime statistics were released today and reveal Nyanga in Cape Town as the murder captial of the country. 12 September 2019 7:23 PM
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender. 12 September 2019 7:03 PM
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive. 12 September 2019 5:04 PM
View all Local
Top tips for keeping your furry friends cool in summer Veterinarian Roy Aronson shares some of his top tips on caring for your pets during the warmer months. 12 September 2019 3:37 PM
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Getting people out of their homes and into a restaurant is challenging' Spur Corporation says it has experienced some pressure as customer spend is limited due to a slowing economy. 12 September 2019 7:08 PM
Steinhoff's R53 million penalty is still the highest paid fine in SA - FSCA The company which was initially slapped with a R1.5 billion fine is now required to pay R53 million. 12 September 2019 6:33 PM
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive. 12 September 2019 5:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Getting people out of their homes and into a restaurant is challenging'

12 September 2019 7:08 PM
by
Tags:
spur
spur corporation
rocomamas
Spur Corporation says it has experienced some pressure as customer spend is limited due to a slowing economy.

Spur Corporation says the escalation of costs in South African households has limited the amount of money customers spend at its franchisees.

According to Fin24 the company's franchised restaurant sales in South Africa grew only 6.2%.

The company that owns Spur, RocoMamas, Panarottis Pizza and a number of other restaurants says it has counter acted the increasing pressure in the slowing economy by driving big value - food in terms freshness, presentation, look and feel etc.

Spur Corporation CEO Pierre Van Tonder admits that getting people out of their homes and into restaurants is challenging.

Escalation of costs in households and so forth has limited what I would call discretionary spend or a privileged spend in restaurants.

Pierre Van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation

To get people out of their homes and into the restaurants today, especially in the economic times of today, is difficult.

Pierre Van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation

Van Tonder says delivery services like Mr Delivery and Uber Eats are a real strategic threat going forward, so one may need counter intuitive strategies to 'balance the books'.

They play a role. We would be naive to say that we don't view that as a real strategic threat going forward because of the convenience.

Pierre Van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation

They are there for convenience, people will use them for convenience and if you don't play in that game or in that field, you will be caught left wanting.

Pierre Van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation

There are certain products that don't travel well and you will find as you go froward, the range of product will be limited to those that can travel and can get to your home in a reasonable state.

Pierre Van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Getting people out of their homes and into a restaurant is challenging'


12 September 2019 7:08 PM
by
Tags:
spur
spur corporation
rocomamas

More from Business

Steinhoff's R53 million penalty is still the highest paid fine in SA - FSCA

12 September 2019 6:33 PM

The company which was initially slapped with a R1.5 billion fine is now required to pay R53 million.

Read More arrow_forward

Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster

12 September 2019 5:04 PM

SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive.

Read More arrow_forward

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share

12 September 2019 11:47 AM

Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share.

Read More arrow_forward

What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 September 2019 11:17 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.

Read More arrow_forward

Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…

12 September 2019 10:46 AM

Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.

Read More arrow_forward

Naspers fell 30% after listing its spin-off Prosus. Here’s what happened…

12 September 2019 9:42 AM

Prosus is now the holder of a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Financial educator Simon Brown explains.

Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence hits lowest ebb in over 20 years

12 September 2019 9:40 AM

Centre of Economic Development & Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule says the economy is in a desperate situation.

Read More arrow_forward

Responding to consumer complaints on social media, how companies get it wrong

11 September 2019 8:40 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights and uses a few examples.

Read More arrow_forward

SA concludes new deal with the UK ahead of Brexit

11 September 2019 7:30 PM

The plan will only kick in if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without an agreement.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
Confusion on where Robert Mugabe will be buried
Social activists fight COCT over unregulated electricity tariffs
CWU wants SABC head of news and current affairs fired after Ramaphosa blunder
Dros rape case continues
2019 crime stats paint grim future for murder, sexual offences

EWN Highlights

SA Air Force, Navy financials in 'dire straits'

12 September 2019 8:28 PM

Madonsela: Gender-based violence must me confronted decisively

12 September 2019 7:56 PM

Parly police committee calls for review of policing after crime stats

12 September 2019 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA