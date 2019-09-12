Streaming issues? Report here
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month

12 September 2019 7:03 PM
by
Tags:
City of Joburg
OUTsurance pointsmen and women
pointsmen
MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender.

After the company in charge of the Outsurance pointsmen, Traffic Freeflow, discontinued the services because there is no contract in place, the City of Johannesburg has extended the tender for another month.

Traffic Freeflow says it has operated under several extensions while an adjudication process for the tender has not been completed.

Nickolaus Bauer on the Afternoon Drive show speaks to City of Joburg MMC for Community Safety Michael Sun.

As a municipality, we work in a highly regulated environment. We have the Municipal Finance Act, the procurement regulations... the National Treasury

Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg

This concept that the city receives the service for free really needs to be clarified. The city does have to pay the training costs when these pointsmen are being trained so there is a cost implication to the city.

Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg

When a service provider is given this kind of partnership by the city, they are able to go out to sponsors. This is a multimillion-rand sponsorship that the operator receives.

Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg

We must be very careful and compliant with the rules and regulations when we give private operators such a right where they can go and approach sponsors and say I now provide service to the City of Joburg and now I need whatever amount of money.

Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg

Listen below for more...


This article first appeared on 702 : City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month


