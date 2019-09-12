City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month
After the company in charge of the Outsurance pointsmen, Traffic Freeflow, discontinued the services because there is no contract in place, the City of Johannesburg has extended the tender for another month.
Traffic Freeflow says it has operated under several extensions while an adjudication process for the tender has not been completed.
Nickolaus Bauer on the Afternoon Drive show speaks to City of Joburg MMC for Community Safety Michael Sun.
As a municipality, we work in a highly regulated environment. We have the Municipal Finance Act, the procurement regulations... the National TreasuryMichael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg
This concept that the city receives the service for free really needs to be clarified. The city does have to pay the training costs when these pointsmen are being trained so there is a cost implication to the city.Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg
When a service provider is given this kind of partnership by the city, they are able to go out to sponsors. This is a multimillion-rand sponsorship that the operator receives.Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg
We must be very careful and compliant with the rules and regulations when we give private operators such a right where they can go and approach sponsors and say I now provide service to the City of Joburg and now I need whatever amount of money.Michael Sun, MMC for Community Safety - City of Joburg
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month
More from Politics
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More
Zille recounts exposing cover-up around Steve Biko's death - "I was terrified"
Former journo and anti-apartheid activist Helen Zille recalls how she got to the bottom of Steve Biko's death in police detention.Read More
The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair
Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters.Read More
[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available?
Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila.Read More
Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful
The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.Read More
'We need to support artists pushing against misogynist and racist norms'
UCT's professor Adam Haupt answers questions about the impact of popular culture on issues of social justice.Read More
Medical Research Council to start third national femicide study next month
MRC gender and health research unit acting director Prof Naeemah Abrahams joins Joanne Joseph to explain.Read More
Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains his decision not to broadcast violent protests
Former SABC chief operating officer continues his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain
Former Labour Party MP Lord Peter Hain says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has never had a clear plan about leaving the EU.Read More
More from Local
'Emasculation' of men contributes to SA's high murder rate
The 2018/19 crime statistics were released today and reveal Nyanga in Cape Town as the murder captial of the country.Read More
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster
SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive.Read More
[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus.Read More
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town.Read More
SABC news chief must take fall for Ramaphosa clip sabotage, says CWU
The public broadcaster says it has evidence that the airing of the unedited clip had been an act of sabotage.Read More
Ninow looked for someone to attack - state argues intention of Dros rape accused
Earlier this week Ninow pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.Read More
Police commissioner outlines action plan to fight grim crime stats
The latest crime stats show an increase in the rates of murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.Read More
New reality TV show Thrivors looks to 'uplift' communities
'Thrivors' is described as a show that 'fuels you with hope' - helping local good-doers achieve their dreams.Read More