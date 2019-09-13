Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

The legacy of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who died recently, is deeply divided.

His contribution to the people of Zimbabwean is being hotly debated.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on Friday last week and is expected to be buried over the weekend.

His body is lying in state at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare.

In order to fact check the late stateman's contribution Bongani Bingwa chats to Cris Chinaka, the head of the independent online fact-checking platform ZimFact.

Chinaka says there were winners and losers in Mugabe's land reform.

The winners were the black families who lived in crowded areas and had opportunities for more land. The losers were white commercial farmers. Cris Chinaka, Head - ZimFact

Another claim made about Mugabe's legacy is that his indigenisation policy led to the collapse of that country's economy.

The indigenisation policy created a sense of insecurity amongst potential investors particularly in the resource field of mining and that left a huge dent on the Zimbabwean economy. Cris Chinaka, Head - ZimFact

Listen below to the full conversation:

