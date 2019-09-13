City of Cape Town explains why it hiked electricity tariffs
The City of Cape Town says the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved its electricity tariff hikes.
This comes after civic organisation Stop CoCT said it is taking the City to court over its home-user and surcharge rates.'
The City met Nersa and the organisation, which had disputed the City’s electricity tariffs.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, founder of Stop CoCT Sandra Dickson says they investigated the tariffs by the City from the past ten years.
A discrepancy started to creep in between the Nersa approved tariffs and the electricity tariffs the City of Cape Town has been implementing.Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
We found that from 2015 onwards the discrepancy increased. This year the discrepancy ranges between 6 and 15.4%.Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
City of Cape Town electricity retail manager Hoosain Essop says Nersa approved the tariff hikes.
Nersa did approve our tariffs and they agreed that the City has implemented the approved tariffs of Nersa. However, there is a portion which they don't have the mandate to approve which the City did add to the tariffs.Hoosain Essop, Electricity retail manager - City of Cape Town
RELATED: Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Essop says the surcharge is made up of two items.
The first is a surge implemented by the City on consumptive tariffs of 23 cents and is a contribution to rates.
The second is the cost for the installation, burning rates, maintenance and repairs of the City's lights, he explains.
Some municipalities have the surcharge built into their consumptive tariff.Hoosain Essop, Electricity retail manager - City of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'Why I broke the silence on Dr Thandi Ndlovu's abuse story'
Businesswoman Khanyi Chaba says she spoke out about the abuse of her late friend Dr Thandi Ndlovu in order to honour her legacy.Read More
YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids
Kgabele Memela says because of the initiative he received an internship at Unlockd.Read More
'Children don't just wake up today and say I'm going to commit a murder'
Centre for Child Law project manager Zita Hansungule says children still have the ability to be rehabilitated and reintegrated.Read More
'Emasculation' of men contributes to SA's high murder rate
The 2018/19 crime statistics were released today and reveal Nyanga in Cape Town as the murder captial of the country.Read More
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month
MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender.Read More
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster
SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive.Read More
[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More
Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Since 2017, the UWC Fairy Godmother has helped answer the prayers of more than 2,000 students facing hardship on campus.Read More
Local pressure group to sue City of Cape Town over electricity tariffs
Founder of Stop CoCT organisation Sandra Dickson explains their grievances and the explanation given by the City of Cape Town.Read More