Police Minister Bheki Cele released South Africa's latest crime statistics on Thursday.

The statistics showed that the national murder rate increased by 3.4% in the past year and the rate in Gauteng jumped by 6.2%.

Sexual offences were also a major concern in the province and the report said sexual assault and contact sexual offences increased by 14.7% and 17.9%, respectively.

Cele says the level of crime in the country is something that needs to be fixed.

One of the ways to deal with crime in the country is to deal with moral degeneration. What do you expect the police to do when a 12-year-old is committing murder, why do you call the police, why don't you ask the whereabouts of the parents? Bheki Cele, Minister - Police

Society is not putting families at the forefront, he says.

The South African Police Service's job is to keep the law but South Africans job is to stick within the law. Bheki Cele, Minister - Police

The South African justice system has not been weakened 'by chance'.

It looks like the weakening of the justice system was systematic. It is like someone sat down and planned to weaken some elements of the Hawks, crime intelligence and the prosecution. Bheki Cele, Minister - Police

Cele says rebuilding the justice system needs to be systematic as well.

If it is not rebuilt, we will not be able to deal with the criminal situation effectively. It took time to destroy it, it will take time to rebuild it. Bheki Cele, Minister - Police

This article first appeared on 702 : SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele