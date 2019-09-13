[WATCH] Young boy's school concert dance moves delights Twitter
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds
Young boy's dance moves at school concert has social media in stitches
Social media is laughing after a video of a school concert young boy's dance moves has everyone in stitches.
Watch the video below:
here’s long video clip 😂😂pic.twitter.com/XtzmJ7t0uU https://t.co/hjR3MuDGyq— 𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐢 🕊 (@Troniiq_Sithole) September 11, 2019
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Young boy's school concert dance moves delights Twitter
