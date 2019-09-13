[WATCH] Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Roberston
Today at 14:07
Health and Wellness: Pharmacy month addresses mental health issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ahmed Bayat - COO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Thousands of women gather at JSE for Sandton Shutdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindelwa Nxumalo - Action Aid
Today at 15:40
Finuala Dowling joins John Maytham in studio
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Finuala Dowling - Poet and author
Today at 15:50
Movies with JP Sebastian
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Sabastian
Today at 16:10
Mugabe to be buried in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
NSRI Plet volunteers win award for cliff and surf rescue stretcher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Rodgers - NSRI station 14 commander
Today at 17:05
Inside the CR17 leaks and the conflict between Ramaphosa's man and security head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at news 24
Today at 17:46
Award-winning South African composer and multi-instrumentalist David Reynolds
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Reynolds - Steel Drummer at Graasroots
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
What to do the day before a marathon.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
David Leith - Biokineticist and endurance running consultant at Sports Science Institute of SA
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend Sports: Davis Cup comes to Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Coetzee - Tennis coach
Tomorrow at 08:10
Chester Williams to be laid to rest in an official provincial state funeral today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public works
Tomorrow at 08:21
Robert Mugabe Funeral today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Angela Bosman - Wine expert and partner in Noble Vice Festival
Darielle Roberston - Organiser of the Franschhoek Uncorked Festival
Tomorrow at 09:05
How can National and Provincial services work together to bring crime rates down
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Selby Xinwa - Senior Researcher at Center for Violence and Reconciliation
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Frankfurt Motor Show
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day Motoring.
What's the latest on Brexit?
Huge outcry over Bob Hewitt parole
Trevor Manuel briefs media on the Old Mutual/Peter Moyo matter
Caller "Brian's take on the gender base violence in the Country
DJ Fresh and the team had a nice chat with Ben Ungermann from Master Chef Australia. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Buhle is still the reigning champ of all things sport!
#Kidvice: The kids will always tell it like it is!
A clinical psychologist's view on GBV in South Africa #SandtonShutdown
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Shannon finally went on a date with Ayanda MVP!
#FreshDeeds: It is people like Leanne that will go an extra mile to help help Caitlyn have a better life. Take a listen to this!
#LottoStar: Tune into 947 and you could win big with Lotto Star!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Nomhle Sikhosana on #SandtonShutdown demands
JSE CEO accepts memorandum from #SandtonShutdown protesters
Bathabile Dlamini at #SandtonShutdown march
Talking Sex with Dr. Eve – What do you do post coital?
The 947 Breakfast Club is inviting you to the classic or not party!
The 947 Breakfast Club are on a quest to find the loudest workplace around Jo'burg. Take a listen to this!
Megan and her wonderful team nailed the GRC R10 000 pop quiz!
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation' Activist Nolwazi Tusini gives her critique of the #SandtonShutdown and the conversation around gender-based violence. 13 September 2019 12:15 PM
SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele Police Minister says the country needs to move away form moral degeneration and put families first. 13 September 2019 9:10 AM
Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people. 13 September 2019 8:36 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
'Why I broke the silence on Dr Thandi Ndlovu's abuse story' Businesswoman Khanyi Chaba says she spoke out about the abuse of her late friend Dr Thandi Ndlovu in order to honour her legacy. 13 September 2019 1:01 PM
YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids Kgabele Memela says because of the initiative he received an internship at Unlockd. 13 September 2019 10:19 AM
City of Cape Town explains why it hiked electricity tariffs Civic pressure group Stop CoCT says it found discrepancies in the tariff increases implemented by the City. 13 September 2019 9:15 AM
View all Local
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 13 September 2019 1:03 PM
Top tips for keeping your furry friends cool in summer Veterinarian Roy Aronson shares some of his top tips on caring for your pets during the warmer months. 12 September 2019 3:37 PM
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 13 September 2019 1:03 PM
'Getting people out of their homes and into a restaurant is challenging' Spur Corporation says it has experienced some pressure as customer spend is limited due to a slowing economy. 12 September 2019 7:08 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so

13 September 2019 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds

Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so

The National Toy Hall of Fame finalist have been released and amongst the 12 finalists there are 80s toys like He-Man and My Little Pony, but the list also consists of a smartphone.

Will young children recognise these old toys and is a smartphone a toy?

Watch the video here:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so


13 September 2019 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 1:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'

13 September 2019 11:03 AM

702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.

Read More arrow_forward

SA Survivor winner 'We got along far better than what you see'

13 September 2019 10:05 AM

Bentele says there is nothing he regrets from the show and he loves his fellow contestants.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Young boy's school concert dance moves delights Twitter

13 September 2019 9:51 AM

Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man amazingly catches flying phone while on roller coaster

12 September 2019 10:11 AM

Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Read More arrow_forward

Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000

12 September 2019 10:03 AM

Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds

12 September 2019 10:00 AM

Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Tannie Maria has another mystery to solve in new Sally Andrew novel

11 September 2019 3:09 PM

The Karoo's favourite agony aunt and crime fighter makes her comeback in the third instalment of the Tannie Maria Mystery Series.

Read More arrow_forward

101 ways to cope with stress has social media talking

11 September 2019 9:47 AM

Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Read More arrow_forward

George Calombaris: 'There's a warmth and generosity of spirit in South Africa'

11 September 2019 9:17 AM

Former Masterchef judge, George Calombaris and Chef Shannon Bennett are in South Africa for the second annual Appetite Fest

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
caller-Agnes
The Movies: IT Chapter 2
UK Report
Looting in Samora Michel and Bongani explains
Weekend Sports interview: Italian Grand Prix
What's the latest on Brexit?
Huge outcry over Bob Hewitt parole
Trevor Manuel briefs media on the Old Mutual/Peter Moyo matter
A clinical psychologist's view on GBV in South Africa #SandtonShutdown
Nomhle Sikhosana on #SandtonShutdown demands

EWN Highlights

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel explains his silence on Peter Moyo job battle

13 September 2019 12:10 PM

JSE CEO Newton-King tells GBV protesters demands won't fall on deaf ears

13 September 2019 12:04 PM

Mugabe to be buried at national shrine on Sunday, says family

13 September 2019 10:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA