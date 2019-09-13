[WATCH] Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds
Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so
The National Toy Hall of Fame finalist have been released and amongst the 12 finalists there are 80s toys like He-Man and My Little Pony, but the list also consists of a smartphone.
Will young children recognise these old toys and is a smartphone a toy?
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Is a smartphone a toy? National Toy Hall of Fame thinks so
More from Entertainment
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'
702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.Read More
SA Survivor winner 'We got along far better than what you see'
Bentele says there is nothing he regrets from the show and he loves his fellow contestants.Read More
[WATCH] Young boy's school concert dance moves delights Twitter
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Man amazingly catches flying phone while on roller coaster
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Couple slays in jeans and t-shirt wedding attire and saves over R250,000
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Toddler nails parallel parking in toy car and Twitter applauds
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Tannie Maria has another mystery to solve in new Sally Andrew novel
The Karoo's favourite agony aunt and crime fighter makes her comeback in the third instalment of the Tannie Maria Mystery Series.Read More
101 ways to cope with stress has social media talking
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
George Calombaris: 'There's a warmth and generosity of spirit in South Africa'
Former Masterchef judge, George Calombaris and Chef Shannon Bennett are in South Africa for the second annual Appetite FestRead More