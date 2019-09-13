SA Survivor winner 'We got along far better than what you see'
Rob Bentele, crowned the sole survivor at the Survivor SA: Island of Secrets finale on Thursday night speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
Bentele beat Laetitia, Durao and Nicole to the title and R1m prize money.
The man from Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, got a majority of votes, with Danté, Meryl, Mmaba, Mike, Laetitia and Geoffrey all respecting the game that he had played.
He says he has been a fan of survivor from a very young age.
When I went into the game, I knew I couldn't have a long term plan, I had to wing it and adapt to the game because it is constantly adapting.Rob Bentele, Winner - Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets
Something they don't show in the game is that we get along far better than what you see. They only show the scheming side.Rob Bentele, Winner - Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets
Listen to the full interview below...
