YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids

Today at 14:07
Health and Wellness: Pharmacy month addresses mental health issues
Guests
Ahmed Bayat - COO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Today at 15:10
Thousands of women gather at JSE for Sandton Shutdown
Guests
Lindelwa Nxumalo - Action Aid
Today at 15:40
Finuala Dowling joins John Maytham in studio
Guests
Finuala Dowling - Poet and author
Today at 15:50
Movies with JP Sebastian
Guests
JP Sabastian
Today at 16:10
Mugabe to be buried in the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
NSRI Plet volunteers win award for cliff and surf rescue stretcher
Guests
Mark Rodgers - NSRI station 14 commander
Today at 17:05
Inside the CR17 leaks and the conflict between Ramaphosa's man and security head
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at news 24
Today at 17:46
Rootspring Presents: Dave Reynolds & Pops Mohamed
Guests
Dave Reynolds - Steel Drummer at Graasroots
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
What to do the day before a marathon.
Guests
David Leith - Biokineticist and endurance running consultant at Sports Science Institute of SA
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend Sports: Davis Cup comes to Cape Town
Guests
Jeff Coetzee - Tennis coach
Tomorrow at 08:10
Chester Williams to be laid to rest in an official provincial state funeral today
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public works
Tomorrow at 08:21
Robert Mugabe Funeral today
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Guests
Angela Bosman - Wine expert and partner in Noble Vice Festival
Darielle Roberston - Organiser of the Franschhoek Uncorked Festival
Tomorrow at 09:05
How can National and Provincial services work together to bring crime rates down
Guests
Selby Xinwa - Senior Researcher at Center for Violence and Reconciliation
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Frankfurt Motor Show
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day Motoring.
YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids

13 September 2019 10:19 AM
by
Tags:
YES
youth employment
#Yes4Youth
Kgabele Memela says because of the initiative he received an internship at Unlockd.

With spiking unemployment in South Africa especially among youth, Youth Employment Service (YES) is making a difference.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.

RELATED: YES inspires beneficiaries to mentor others

The initiative in collaboration with government, business and labour give youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.

YES beneficiary Kgabele Memela says his YES experience started last year October when he applied for an internship at Unlockd in Johannesburg.

Through YES, I was placed at Unlockd, a programme that takes underprivileged youth to work in fighting against HIV/Aids and the youth work in clinics all over South Africa.

Kgabele Memela, YES beneficiary

Listen below to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids


13 September 2019 10:19 AM
by
Tags:
YES
youth employment
#Yes4Youth

