YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids

With spiking unemployment in South Africa especially among youth, Youth Employment Service (YES) is making a difference.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) has already created 18,500 new opportunities for youth to work.

The initiative in collaboration with government, business and labour give youth a year-long experience in the workplace to improve their future prospects.

YES beneficiary Kgabele Memela says his YES experience started last year October when he applied for an internship at Unlockd in Johannesburg.

Through YES, I was placed at Unlockd, a programme that takes underprivileged youth to work in fighting against HIV/Aids and the youth work in clinics all over South Africa. Kgabele Memela, YES beneficiary

