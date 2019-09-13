Streaming issues? Report here
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster

13 September 2019 11:14 AM
by
Tags:
Science
Scotland
Loch Ness monster
Loch Ness
University of Otago
researcher
People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century.

DNA evidence has helped scientists discover what really lurks beneath the waters of Loch Ness in Scotland.

Researchers from New Zealand’s University of Otago claim to have finally found a plausible theory: The Loch Ness monster might just be a giant eel.

The Loch Ness monster is a mythical creature in Scottish folklore, fondly referred to as "Nessie".

University of Otago geneticist professor Neil Gemmell last year flew from New Zealand to Scotland to examine environmental DNA in the waters of Loch Ness.

Loch Ness is the UK's largest freshwater body, but Prof Gemmell found no data suggesting a reptile or prehistoric Jurassic creature ever lived there.

The Loch Ness is the world's most famous body of water.

Prof Neil Gemmell, Geneticist at University of Otago

I think people hoped that there might be such a creature in Loch Ness... When we did our DNA survey we found absolutely nothing like that in the sequence data.

Prof Neil Gemmell, Geneticist at University of Otago

We tested all the main hypothesis about the Loch Ness monster, the Jurassic ones are the most outrageous.

Prof Neil Gemmell, Geneticist at University of Otago

We found an awful lot of DNA from eels in Loch Ness... Some people say they've seen eels of unusually large size.

Prof Neil Gemmell, Geneticist at University of Otago

Listen to the fascinating discussion with Melanie Rice:


