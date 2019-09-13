'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'
In an attempt to showcase the musical heritage of Africa, 702 Breakfast profiles different countries' music industry.
This week the show focuses on Burundi.
Although Burundi is one of the world's poorest countries, which is struggling to recover from a 12-year ethnic-based civil war, it has a rich cultural and musical heritage.
The country is home to one of the continents legendary musician Khadja Nin.
This is Africa host Richard Nwamba joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about Burundi's music.
In the West, people use psychiatrists to distress, in Africa we use music as therapy. A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music.Richard Nwamba, Host - This is Africa
Listen below as Nwamba shares the rich heritage of Burundian music:
