'Why I broke the silence on Dr Thandi Ndlovu's abuse story'

When top South African businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu lost her life in a car crash last month, her friends and family revealed how she had been a victim of domestic violence for over a decade.

They alleged that Ndlovu was let down by the South African Police Service when she tried to report domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

Police apparently told her to go home and sort things out.

At the time of her death, Dr Ndlovu had a bodyguard protecting her. She was also in the process of divorcing her abuser.

Khanyi Chaba was a close friend of Ndlovu who spoke out about her abuse at her funeral, which was broadcast live, three weeks ago.

Chaba has defended the decision to speak out and claims that it was Ndlovu's wish to share her story with South Africa before she died.

She says that Ndlovu had opened up about her abuse on the Friday prior to her death while out for lunch with a group of friends.

Chaba explains that Ndlovu expressed deep regret about not publicly speaking out about her ordeal.

This was one battle that Dr Thandi Ndlovu could not fight for herself while she was alive. Khanyi Chaba, Head of responsible business at Old Mutual Limited

She had told some of us [about her abuse] a few months prior. Khanyi Chaba, Head of responsible business at Old Mutual Limited

It was like she had a sense of urgency as if she knew she didn't have enough time. Khanyi Chaba, Head of responsible business at Old Mutual Limited

Dr Thandiwas fearless. Khanyi Chaba, Head of responsible business at Old Mutual Limited

It's important to use every platform we have at the moment. Khanyi Chaba, Head of responsible business at Old Mutual Limited

This is the best way to honour her, that even beyond her grave we can give her a voice. Khanyi Chaba, Head of Responsible Business at Old Mutual Limited

Chaba says it's important for people to recognise that domestic abuse can happen to women from all walks of life.

