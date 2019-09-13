'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
PJ Powers remembers rugby legend Chester Williams
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
Today at 13:35
Travel feature: Rim of Africa celebrates 10 years of mountain adventures
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Galeo Saintz - founder at HI-Tec Garden Route Walking Festival
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Roberston
Today at 14:07
Health and Wellness: Pharmacy month addresses mental health issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ahmed Bayat - COO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
What to do the day before a marathon.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
David Leith - Biokineticist and endurance running consultant at Sports Science Institute of SA
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend Sports: Davis Cup comes to Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Coetzee - Tennis coach
Tomorrow at 08:10
Chester Williams to be laid to rest in an official provincial state funeral today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public works
Tomorrow at 08:21
Robert Mugabe Funeral today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Angela Bosman - Wine expert and partner in Noble Vice Festival
Darielle Roberston - Organiser of the Franschhoek Uncorked Festival
Tomorrow at 09:05
How can National and Provincial services work together to bring crime rates down
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Selby Xinwa - Senior Researcher at Center for Violence and Reconciliation
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Frankfurt Motor Show
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day Motoring.
Talking Sex with Dr. Eve – What do you do post coital?
The 947 Breakfast Club is inviting you to the classic or not party!
The 947 Breakfast Club are on a quest to find the loudest workplace around Jo'burg. Take a listen to this!
Megan and her wonderful team nailed the GRC R10 000 pop quiz!
#AskTheClub: These were the first jobs they had before radio!
#WhatsYourStatus: 13 September 2019!
The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with Robert Bentele who won Survivor SA 2019!
Santam cancels insurance for PRASA trains. Ride
Khanyi Chaba opens up on Dr Thandi Ndlovu's story of domestic violence
Crime stats
The Total Shutdown Movement & other Civil Society groups protesting outside the JSE
Greenpop launching tree planting campaign
The Burning Planet" launched
Scientists say Nessie might have been a giant eel
#LottoStar: R50,000 winning moment in #947BreakfastClub
Open Line: Vaping in the US
Open Line
African Friday
The 702 YES initiative beneficiary
The Breakfast Binge
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share. 12 September 2019 11:47 AM
View all World
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Sport
'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation' Activist Nolwazi Tusini gives her critique of the #SandtonShutdown and the conversation around gender-based violence. 13 September 2019 12:15 PM
SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele Police Minister says the country needs to move away form moral degeneration and put families first. 13 September 2019 9:10 AM
Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people. 13 September 2019 8:36 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids Kgabele Memela says because of the initiative he received an internship at Unlockd. 13 September 2019 10:19 AM
City of Cape Town explains why it hiked electricity tariffs Civic pressure group Stop CoCT says it found discrepancies in the tariff increases implemented by the City. 13 September 2019 9:15 AM
'Children don't just wake up today and say I'm going to commit a murder' Centre for Child Law project manager Zita Hansungule says children still have the ability to be rehabilitated and reintegrated. 13 September 2019 8:42 AM
View all Local
Top tips for keeping your furry friends cool in summer Veterinarian Roy Aronson shares some of his top tips on caring for your pets during the warmer months. 12 September 2019 3:37 PM
What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand. 12 September 2019 11:17 AM
Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how… Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing. 12 September 2019 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Getting people out of their homes and into a restaurant is challenging' Spur Corporation says it has experienced some pressure as customer spend is limited due to a slowing economy. 12 September 2019 7:08 PM
Steinhoff's R53 million penalty is still the highest paid fine in SA - FSCA The company which was initially slapped with a R1.5 billion fine is now required to pay R53 million. 12 September 2019 6:33 PM
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive. 12 September 2019 5:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'

13 September 2019 12:15 PM
by
Tags:
gender-based violence
LGBTQI
#SandtonShutdown
Activist Nolwazi Tusini gives her critique of the #SandtonShutdown and the conversation around gender-based violence.

Activist Nolwazi Tusini says it is important for queer bodies to be included in the interventions demanded by protesters at the #SandtonShutdown.

A memorandum has been handed over to Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King calling for 2% of the companies' profits to be directed towards the fight against gender-based violence.

Tusini says trans men and women, gender nonconforming people and cis queer women should be part of the conversation.

I still believe that queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation that is happening and it is important to critique because if this march leads to any kind of commitment, for example from the JSE, I as a queer woman need to know that I will be included in the sort of interventions that people demand.

Nolwazi Tusini, Activist

What I want to know is that when you are allocated that 2%, that you are not just looking at cis-heterosexual women as people that are victims of gender-based violence.

Nolwazi Tusini, Activist

We need to be self-critical, self-reflective about the language that we use and who it is exactly that we are fighting for and the blind spots that we have when we do.

Nolwazi Tusini, Activist

Tusini says class lines are also important.

I think that this where Mandisa [Khanyile] as an organiser is very good because she had pick-up points in various townships and areas. That is something that was done particularly well in this march.

Nolwazi Tusini, Activist

About language - some of us are sitting here with access to a certain feminist lexicon and we talk about this in certain kinds of ways. We're saying the same thing, we have the same experience but the language that we are using alienates people.

Nolwazi Tusini, Activist

As human beings obviously we are going to have blind spots that lean towards our own life experiences and that is ok, it does not make you a bad person but you need to keep in mind that there are other people that you need to take into consideration.

Nolwazi Tusini, Activist

Click on the link below to hear more from Section 27 and ActionAid...


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'


13 September 2019 12:15 PM
by
Tags:
gender-based violence
LGBTQI
#SandtonShutdown

More from Politics

SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele

13 September 2019 9:10 AM

Police Minister says the country needs to move away form moral degeneration and put families first.

Read More arrow_forward

Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

13 September 2019 8:36 AM

ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month

12 September 2019 7:03 PM

MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender.

Read More arrow_forward

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Read More arrow_forward

Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up

12 September 2019 4:18 PM

The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.

Read More arrow_forward

Zille recounts exposing cover-up around Steve Biko's death - "I was terrified"

12 September 2019 12:00 PM

Former journo and anti-apartheid activist Helen Zille recalls how she got to the bottom of Steve Biko's death in police detention.

Read More arrow_forward

The rules of the game are changing - Prasa chair

12 September 2019 7:51 AM

Prasa chair Khanyisile Kweyama outlines how the new War Room is tackling the serious train problems frustrating commuters.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What will it take to make the sex offenders register available?

11 September 2019 6:08 PM

Joanne Joseph speaks to National Register for Sex Offenders registrar Ntombi Matjila.

Read More arrow_forward

Scottish judges rule that Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension is unlawful

11 September 2019 6:05 PM

The judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.

Read More arrow_forward

'We need to support artists pushing against misogynist and racist norms'

11 September 2019 5:27 PM

UCT's professor Adam Haupt answers questions about the impact of popular culture on issues of social justice.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students

Local

EWN Highlights

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel explains his silence on Peter Moyo job battle

13 September 2019 12:10 PM

JSE CEO Newton-King tells GBV protesters demands won't fall on deaf ears

13 September 2019 12:04 PM

Mugabe to be buried at national shrine on Sunday, says family

13 September 2019 10:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA