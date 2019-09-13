'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'
Activist Nolwazi Tusini says it is important for queer bodies to be included in the interventions demanded by protesters at the #SandtonShutdown.
A memorandum has been handed over to Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King calling for 2% of the companies' profits to be directed towards the fight against gender-based violence.
Tusini says trans men and women, gender nonconforming people and cis queer women should be part of the conversation.
I still believe that queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation that is happening and it is important to critique because if this march leads to any kind of commitment, for example from the JSE, I as a queer woman need to know that I will be included in the sort of interventions that people demand.Nolwazi Tusini, Activist
What I want to know is that when you are allocated that 2%, that you are not just looking at cis-heterosexual women as people that are victims of gender-based violence.Nolwazi Tusini, Activist
We need to be self-critical, self-reflective about the language that we use and who it is exactly that we are fighting for and the blind spots that we have when we do.Nolwazi Tusini, Activist
Tusini says class lines are also important.
I think that this where Mandisa [Khanyile] as an organiser is very good because she had pick-up points in various townships and areas. That is something that was done particularly well in this march.Nolwazi Tusini, Activist
About language - some of us are sitting here with access to a certain feminist lexicon and we talk about this in certain kinds of ways. We're saying the same thing, we have the same experience but the language that we are using alienates people.Nolwazi Tusini, Activist
As human beings obviously we are going to have blind spots that lean towards our own life experiences and that is ok, it does not make you a bad person but you need to keep in mind that there are other people that you need to take into consideration.Nolwazi Tusini, Activist
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'
