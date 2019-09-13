'A day like today indicates how fractured we are as a country' #SandtonShutdown
South African women are taking a stand yo highlight the scourge of gender-based violence, and on Friday gathered outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King on Friday accepted a memorandum from Sandton Shutdown demonstrators.
RELATED: #SandtonShutdown: 'We came to come fetch resources to fund fight against GBV'
Newton-King told demonstrators gathered in Sandton calling for more action to tackle gender-based violence that their demands would not fall on deaf ears.
Speaking to Ray White on Xolani Gwala Show Newton-King to give more insights on the matter.
The crisis that we have on gender-based violence is real and it affects all our families, colleagues and our friends. Women are saying enough already and the ladies gave us a memorandum that had a number of good issues.Nicky Newton-King, CEO - JSE
A day like today indicates how fractured we are as a country and how when you are not able to provide opportunities, one should not be surprised when people resort to drastic measures to have their voices heard.Nicky Newton-King, CEO - JSE
Listen below to full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'A day like today indicates how fractured we are as a country' #SandtonShutdown
