John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week:
-
Big Sky by Kate Atkinson
-
Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls
-
Out of Our Mind by Felipe Fernandez-Arnesto
Listen to John's book reviews below:
