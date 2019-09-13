He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams
South African singer, songwriter and activist PJ Powers says rugby great Chester Williams was a man of integrity who always showed kindness towards others.
The music icon is in Cape Town to pay tribute to the late Springbok legend who was her good friend and a big fan of her music.
Williams, who won the 1995 World Cup with the Boks, died last week after suffering a heart attack. He was 49.
Powers explains that she became close to Williams after meeting at the 1995 World Cup.
The artist attended the former Springbok's memorial service at the University of the Western Cape's Bellville campus on Wednesday, where she performed World in Union in his honour.
Powers spoke with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson, describing what made Williams the great man that he was.
Two great things happened in 1995. I met Chester and I sang at the World Cup.PJ Powers
Chester was born good and he stayed good.PJ Powers
He loved his family and he loved rugby. He was honest and faithful.PJ Powers
He had integrity. He was kind. For me, that is what life is about. He was kind to the core.PJ Powers
Unbeknownst to me, he'd start braaing and then he'd put on PJ Powers as loud as can be. In between, he'd have a break playing Loslappie.PJ Powers
She also reflected on the violent times South Africa has been facing and how music can be used to bring hope to the nation.
I urge songwriters to start trying to change the psyche of a very fragile country that has been fragile for too long.PJ Powers
Listen to the music legend remember her friend Chester Williams:
More from Sport
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams
The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.Read More
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.Read More
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship
Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.Read More
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes
Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
#NoApologyForMySuccess - celebrating SA's sportswomen
The prestigious Momentum GSport Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday evening.Read More
What options does Aphiwe Dyantyi have?
The Springboks winger faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.Read More
Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup
EWN reporter Michael Pedro says fans came in numbers to send well-wishes to the South African team.Read More