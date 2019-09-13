He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams

South African singer, songwriter and activist PJ Powers says rugby great Chester Williams was a man of integrity who always showed kindness towards others.

The music icon is in Cape Town to pay tribute to the late Springbok legend who was her good friend and a big fan of her music.

Williams, who won the 1995 World Cup with the Boks, died last week after suffering a heart attack. He was 49.

Powers explains that she became close to Williams after meeting at the 1995 World Cup.

The artist attended the former Springbok's memorial service at the University of the Western Cape's Bellville campus on Wednesday, where she performed World in Union in his honour.

Powers spoke with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson, describing what made Williams the great man that he was.

Two great things happened in 1995. I met Chester and I sang at the World Cup. PJ Powers

Chester was born good and he stayed good. PJ Powers

He loved his family and he loved rugby. He was honest and faithful. PJ Powers

He had integrity. He was kind. For me, that is what life is about. He was kind to the core. PJ Powers

Unbeknownst to me, he'd start braaing and then he'd put on PJ Powers as loud as can be. In between, he'd have a break playing Loslappie. PJ Powers

She also reflected on the violent times South Africa has been facing and how music can be used to bring hope to the nation.

I urge songwriters to start trying to change the psyche of a very fragile country that has been fragile for too long. PJ Powers

Listen to the music legend remember her friend Chester Williams: