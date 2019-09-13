Bob Hewitt victims cry foul over parole decision
The Department of Correctional Services says the decision to grant convicted rapist and former tennis champ Bob Hewitt parole has not been taken yet.
The former tennis champion was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 for the rape and sexual assault of three women in the 1980s and 1990s.
According to the law, Hewitt is eligible for a parole hearing as he has served more than half of his sentence.
Ray White speaks to one of his, victims Olivia Jasriel, who says she was informed yesterday that Hewitt will be getting parole.
We found out yesterday that the parole board sat and had a meeting on the 23rd August and they took a decision to release him on parole and that is without notifying us.Olivia Jasriel, Bob Hewitt's victim
He will supposedly be released from prison on the 23rd September, which is exactly three years after he entered prison.Olivia Jasriel, Bob Hewitt's victim
Jasriel says she does not know why they were not consulted.
I'm not so angry that he is getting parole, I am angry that my rights were not taken into account whereas his have been taken into account from day dot.Olivia Jasriel, Bob Hewitt's victim
He has been protected and looked after. We have never been consulted, looked after and nothing about us has been taken into consideration.Olivia Jasriel, Bob Hewitt's victim
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Bob Hewitt victims cry foul over parole decision
