Shannon Bennett is one of Australia's most loved and most famous chefs, as well as the head chef for Melbourne's Vue de Monde restaurant.

He is also known as a guest judge and mentor on Masterchef Australia. Bennett is part of this year's Appetite Fest line-up. His 'Cooking with...' workshop was the first to sell out.

Bennet sat down with Azania Mosaka to share his story and more on the art of cooking.

If you love to eat then you are going to be a good cook. It is just a matter of relaxing, letting all your inhibitions drop and recipes should just be simple. All you need to do is make sure you understand the ingredient, respect it and try and keep it simple. Shannon Bennett, Chef

Why do you become a chef? You are learning a trade. You need to learn the skills and the basics. Shannon Bennett, Chef

Click on the link below to get the audio version of the interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Azania Mosaka in conversation with Australian chef Shannon Bennett