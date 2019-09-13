You can speak to your pharmacists about your mental health, says industry body
Don't discount your local pharmacists if you have concerns about treating your mental health.
The Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) has encouraged people to pharmacists as an accessible resource in the fight against mental illness.
September is National Pharmacy Month in South Africa and the focus for this year is mental health awareness.
ICPA senior healthcare consultant Ahmed Bayat explains that pharmacists are often the first points of entry when seeking healthcare.
Bayat advises that independent pharmacists are able to build strong relationships with patients when consulting or dispensing medication.
He says pharmacists are available to answer questions about psychiatric medications, when to take them and what their side-effects include.
Pharmacists are also able to refer patients to a specialist, should they need help.
When people need help, pharmacists are the first points of call in many instances.Ahmed Bayat, Chief operating officer - Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Pharmacists are accessible. They are trained medicine experts.Ahmed Bayat, Chief operating officer - Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
