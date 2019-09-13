Streaming issues? Report here
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work'

13 September 2019 2:32 PM
by
Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane.
Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN

Mr Moyo is neither required nor permitted to report to work.

Tabby Tsengiwe, spokesperson - Old Mutual

Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo.

The insurer says his sacking stands, even after a High Court ruling that Moyo must be reinstated.

Ray White asked EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane for her take.

Old Mutual’s lawyers said they want to de-escalate the litigation… That meant they will not appeal the High Court ruling that Moyo should be reinstated… They are now going to rely on the second dismissal letter which has not been challenged by Moyo. Because it stands, he is not allowed to come back to work. That is what they meant when they said they were going to de-escalate litigation…

Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

They [Old Mutual] don’t want him back at all…

Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

Old Mutual Chairperson Trevor Manuel’s silence is deliberate, he said on Friday.

…there was this notion that this whole thing was about two individuals. It was never about two individuals. It’s never been about the chair. It’s been about the board taking leave of the chief executive. That is the theatre of what has played out. For the chair to be placed in the media every day is likely to become something that is untrue…

Trevor Manuel, Chairperson - Old Mutual

For more detail, listen to White’s interview of Ngatane in the audio below.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work'


