#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone
NGO ActionAid South Africa was among the various advocacy groups that staged a protest against gender-based violence outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton.
Lindelwa Nxumalo, women's rights coordinator for ActionAid SA, says civil society organisations cannot work without the support of the private sector.
Scores of protesters on Friday gathered in Joburg's financial hub to demand action and funding from corporate South Africa.
Also read: #SandtonShutdown: 'We came to come fetch resources to fund fight against GBV'
Nxumalo says the march also aimed to shatter the idea that SA business cannot be involved in social justuce.
One of the intentions today was to disrupt, not just business, but the idea that business is not a part of people that need to be involved when we are talking about resolving social ills.Lindelwa Nxumalo, Women's rights coordinator - Action Aid
It isn't just the role of civil society and government, when they have money and time. It's the responsibility of every single person... it requires a concerted effort and commitment from all parties.Lindelwa Nxumalo, Women's rights coordinator - Action Aid
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work'
Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
Bob Hewitt victims cry foul over parole decision
Olivia Jasriel says they were informed on Thursday that Hewitt will be released n the 23 September 2019.Read More
'Why I broke the silence on Dr Thandi Ndlovu's abuse story'
Businesswoman Khanyi Chaba says she spoke out about the abuse of her late friend Dr Thandi Ndlovu in order to honour her legacy.Read More
YES beneficiaries work in South African clinics to fight HIV/Aids
Kgabele Memela says because of the initiative he received an internship at Unlockd.Read More
City of Cape Town explains why it hiked electricity tariffs
Civic pressure group Stop CoCT says it found discrepancies in the tariff increases implemented by the City.Read More
'Children don't just wake up today and say I'm going to commit a murder'
Centre for Child Law project manager Zita Hansungule says children still have the ability to be rehabilitated and reintegrated.Read More
'Emasculation' of men contributes to SA's high murder rate
The 2018/19 crime statistics were released today and reveal Nyanga in Cape Town as the murder captial of the country.Read More
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month
MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender.Read More
Here's why a merger for SAA, Mango and SA Express would be a disaster
SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch says while in some ways it may be cost-effective, the merger itself would be very expensive.Read More
[LISTEN] What actually works in reducing cases of GBV?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks which interventions are proven to work in reducing GBV.Read More