SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone

NGO ActionAid South Africa was among the various advocacy groups that staged a protest against gender-based violence outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton.

Lindelwa Nxumalo, women's rights coordinator for ActionAid SA, says civil society organisations cannot work without the support of the private sector.

Scores of protesters on Friday gathered in Joburg's financial hub to demand action and funding from corporate South Africa.

Nxumalo says the march also aimed to shatter the idea that SA business cannot be involved in social justuce.

One of the intentions today was to disrupt, not just business, but the idea that business is not a part of people that need to be involved when we are talking about resolving social ills. Lindelwa Nxumalo, Women's rights coordinator - Action Aid

It isn't just the role of civil society and government, when they have money and time. It's the responsibility of every single person... it requires a concerted effort and commitment from all parties. Lindelwa Nxumalo, Women's rights coordinator - Action Aid

