[LISTEN] Finuala Dowling gives moving rendition of some of her best poems
There’s a search for meaning… in a good poem, what happens, in the end, is some kind of illumination… You found a way of understanding… it’s an epiphany.Finuala Dowling, poet
Finuala Dowling is a highly acclaimed Cape Town-born poet and writer.
Her first compilation of poems, published in 2002, won the prestigious Ingrid Jonker Prize.
Dowling’s other awards include the Sanlam Award for Poetry, the Olive Schreiner Prize and the 2012 M-Net Literary Award for her “Homemaking for the Down-at-Heart”.
CapeTalk’s John Maytham interviewed Dowling.
"Pretend You Don't Know Me", Dowling's latest book of poems, is out now.
Listen to the interview – and a Dowling’s rendition of her poems “Life Lessons”, “Red Rover” and "Butter" - in the audio below.
