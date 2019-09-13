Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has asked Zimbabweans to forgive the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe is going to be buried on Sunday at the National Heroes Acre.

Chamisa says this is not the time to score "cheap" political points and that due regard must be given to the statesmen.

We have to use this opportunity to give due regard and honour in line with our African Ubuntu tradition. We know that Mr Mugabe did a lot of things, good and bad but at the end of the day we have to be able to give the respect that is expected of us as Africans. Nelson Chamisa, MDC president

Nations cannot be built on the pillars of bitterness and anger. Nelson Chamisa, MDC president

I told fellow Zimbabweans that yes, we have injuries, agony, pain and a lot of scars but this is not the platform to be settling scores. We can't keep grudges beyond human life. Dead bodies don't defend themselves. Nelson Chamisa, MDC president

We are not supporting Mr Mugabe, we are simply saying that we are supporting our values as Africans. Nelson Chamisa, MDC President

This article first appeared on 702 : Nelson Chamisa calls on Zimbabweans to forgive Mugabe