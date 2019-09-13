Nelson Chamisa calls on Zimbabweans to forgive Mugabe
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has asked Zimbabweans to forgive the late former president Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe is going to be buried on Sunday at the National Heroes Acre.
Chamisa says this is not the time to score "cheap" political points and that due regard must be given to the statesmen.
We have to use this opportunity to give due regard and honour in line with our African Ubuntu tradition. We know that Mr Mugabe did a lot of things, good and bad but at the end of the day we have to be able to give the respect that is expected of us as Africans.Nelson Chamisa, MDC president
Nations cannot be built on the pillars of bitterness and anger.Nelson Chamisa, MDC president
I told fellow Zimbabweans that yes, we have injuries, agony, pain and a lot of scars but this is not the platform to be settling scores. We can't keep grudges beyond human life. Dead bodies don't defend themselves.Nelson Chamisa, MDC president
We are not supporting Mr Mugabe, we are simply saying that we are supporting our values as Africans.Nelson Chamisa, MDC President
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : Nelson Chamisa calls on Zimbabweans to forgive Mugabe
More from Politics
Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance
A Facebook post has put the Wykeham Collegiate private school for girls in Pietermaritzburg in the limelight.Read More
[LISTEN] I intend to go back to work, my name must be cleared - Peter Moyo
The fired Old Mutual CEO has responded to board chair Trevor Manuel's claims made in a media briefing on Friday.Read More
Gauteng residents asked to be mindful of depleting dam levels
Residents have been urged to adapt accordingly as the Integrated Vaal River System is also negatively impacted by the decline.Read More
'A day like today indicates how fractured we are as a country' #SandtonShutdown
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King received a memorandum from demonstrators on Friday and says women's demands will not fall on deaf ears.Read More
'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'
Activist Nolwazi Tusini gives her critique of the #SandtonShutdown and the conversation around gender-based violence.Read More
SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele
Police Minister says the country needs to move away form moral degeneration and put families first.Read More
Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy
ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.Read More
City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month
MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender.Read More
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More
Mabuza 'unhappy' about slow progress in Sebokeng wastewater treatment clean-up
The Deputy President visited the area on Thursday and says the facility is very strategic for the Gauteng economy.Read More