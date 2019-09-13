CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place

Runner's World editor Mike Finch says Kenyan favourite Edwin Kibet Koech will be one to watch at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this Sunday.

He says the Kenyan marathon runner is in good form this year and stands a strong chance of winning the men's race.

South Africa's half-marathon champion Stephen Mokoka took first place in a new race record of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 31 seconds in the men's race last year.

However, the defending champion will not be running in this year's event as he prepares for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha later this month.

Finch also foresees versatile athlete Elroy Gelant doing South Africa proud on Sunday.

Gelant previously ran this race in 2017 and finished fifth. Finch predicts that this year, he could have a spot on the podium.

I think the favourite will probably go it the way of Edwin Koech... Of the top Kenyans that are in the race, he's the guy I would pick as the big favourite. Mike Finch, Editor of Runner's World Magazine

Elroy Gelant is probably in the best shape of his life... I think he has a goood chance of a podium. Mike Finch, Editor of Runner's World Magazine

Listen to all the predictions on Afternoon Drive on John Mayer: