Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance
A Facebook post has put the Wykeham Collegiate private school for girls in Pietermaritzburg in the limelight.
In this post the matric students are being taught to change tyres and do basic car maintenance as a part of their Life Orientation curriculum.
The teacher is charge of this Lesley Willows says it is part of the school's idea of taking education beyond the classroom.
We feel that knowing how the vehicle works and what happens when it goes wrong and how to fix the general basic maintenance is all important and the girls receive the information gladly.Lesley Willows, Teacher - The Wykeham Collegiate
They get into it and some of them have already got their drivers licences and they understand that only having the licence is only part of the story.Lesley Willows, Teacher - The Wykeham Collegiate
It is an annual programme and every grade 12 girl has this opportunity of learning these skills.Lesley Willows, Teacher - The Wykeham Collegiate
This article first appeared on 702 : Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance
