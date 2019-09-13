[LISTEN] I intend to go back to work, my name must be cleared - Peter Moyo

Embattled Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has responded to board chair Trevor Manuel, who held a media briefing on Friday morning over his axing.

Manuel said that he’d deliberately been silent about the sacking of Moyo, saying the issues were not about two individuals.

Old Mutual said it had fired Moyo for a breakdown in trust emanating from a conflict of interest with his company, NMT Capital.

Moyo's lawyers have argued that the reason he was fired as CEO was that he challenged the payment of legal fees for Manuel and his triple conflict of interest with Rothschild.

Asked about the court ruling that compelled Old Mutual to reinstate Moyo, Manuel said they have not been charged with contempt of court.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, standing in for Joanne Joseph, Moyo says it is crucial for his name to be cleared.

It is a sad day for Old Mutual. It is actually almost unprecedented. Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

My legal team has been clear that I was reinstated by a competent court. Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

I might actually end up at work on Monday. Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

There is no reason why we cannot work together but we can see some of the attitudes - that this board is above everything. Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

First and most important thing is that my name must be cleared... Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

A starting point, I intend on going back to work but we also said we are open to negotiating. Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

The first relief that we seek is for me to be reinstated. Peter Moyo, axed Old Mutual CEO

