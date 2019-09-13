Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm
A group of comedians will host a show You Must be Kidding Me at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton on 19 September in a bid to raise funds to build a new orphanage in Orange Farm.
The project, in collaboration with non-profit organisation RADA (rape, alcohol, drug abuse), is expected to start in early 2020.
Comedian Bongani Dube is part of the show's line-up.
He spoke to Nickolaus Bauer about the event and more.
Next week is just to bring up some cash to open a new orphanage. Try help us help people.Bongani Dube, Comedian
The line-up includes:
• Alfred Adriaan • Bongani Dube • Mark Banks • Tsitsi Chiumya • Dave Levinsohn • Joey Rasdien • John Vlismas • DJ Tinkz
Tickets cost: R150 per person
Go to www.RADA.co.za to book
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm
