A group of comedians will host a show You Must be Kidding Me at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton on 19 September in a bid to raise funds to build a new orphanage in Orange Farm.

The project, in collaboration with non-profit organisation RADA (rape, alcohol, drug abuse), is expected to start in early 2020.

Comedian Bongani Dube is part of the show's line-up.

He spoke to Nickolaus Bauer about the event and more.

Next week is just to bring up some cash to open a new orphanage. Try help us help people. Bongani Dube, Comedian

The line-up includes:

• Alfred Adriaan • Bongani Dube • Mark Banks • Tsitsi Chiumya • Dave Levinsohn • Joey Rasdien • John Vlismas • DJ Tinkz

Tickets cost: R150 per person

Go to www.RADA.co.za to book

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm