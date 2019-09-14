5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday will deliver a star-studded line up of top-level athletes.

Six men and eight women with IAAF Gold Label Status will be on the starting line to take on the on the 42.2km.

But how should runners get themselves ready the day before a big race event?

Endurance running consultant David Leith says athletes should not be in a sitting position for too long as this may stiffen their muscles.

He suggests these five things for the 24 hours before race day:

Avoid long runs

Avoid sitting for long periods of time

Keep mobile

Do a few light exercises and stretches

Stay relaxed

Mobilise the joints and do some dynamic stretches - not static stretching. David Leith, Biokineticist and endurance running consultant - Sports Science Institute of SA

