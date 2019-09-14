De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service

Chester Williams will be laid to rest today in a special provincial official funeral at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their last respects to the rugby great.

Williams died suddenly from a heart attack last week at the age of 49.

De Lille, who was a close friend of the Williams family, says the former Springbok showed great leadership and still had so much more to offer the world.

The minister says Williams was always positive in the face of adversity and was inspired by the late Nelson Mandela.

She says he paved the way for other rugby players of colour and will be remembered as an icon.

Chester belonged to the whole of South Africa. Patricia de Lille

South Africa has lost an icon. Patricia de Lille

The funeral service will take place at Newlands Stadium from 12pm.

