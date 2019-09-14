De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service
Chester Williams will be laid to rest today in a special provincial official funeral at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their last respects to the rugby great.
Williams died suddenly from a heart attack last week at the age of 49.
Also read: He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams
De Lille, who was a close friend of the Williams family, says the former Springbok showed great leadership and still had so much more to offer the world.
The minister says Williams was always positive in the face of adversity and was inspired by the late Nelson Mandela.
She says he paved the way for other rugby players of colour and will be remembered as an icon.
Chester belonged to the whole of South Africa.Patricia de Lille
South Africa has lost an icon.Patricia de Lille
The funeral service will take place at Newlands Stadium from 12pm.
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
