Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: The be the difference foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Granthem Abrahams - founder of the Be the Difference Foundation.
Tomorrow at 07:07
Are Premier Winde's demands for SANDF deployment realistic?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at Jane's Defence Weekly
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Tomorrow at 08:20
A helpful guide to exploring Africa on your own.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Michelle Atagana - Travel Contributor
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Erik Dippenaar - Artistic Director of Camerata Tinta Barocca
Lillian Barry - Organizer of the The Noordhoek Farm Village Potjie Competition
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press
Theater Talk with Marina
Car Talk: Frankfurt Motor Show
The future of Print Magazine
How can National and Provincial services work together to bring crime rates down
Looking back at the impact of 9/11
Robert Mugabe Funeral today
Chester Williams to be laid to rest in an official provincial state funeral today
Future-proofing our children
Weekend Sports: Davis Cup comes to Cape Town
Department of Labor receives complaint's about the employment of foreign nationals in hospitality industry.
What to look out for when purchasing an SUV
What to do the day before a marathon.
Cervical cancer still the leading cause of cancer death among SA women
The Outdoor Report with Africa Melane and Jeff Ayliffe
Exercises for Old people/Aging bodies
What’s On: Thursgays with PJ this week at the Theatres
Winemakers Night at Chicha restaurant
South Africans Doing Great Things - "Being a Gentleman" Club
Anti Rape Self Defense
Baby Saving Box
Up Next: No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear. 14 September 2019 9:34 AM
Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance A Facebook post has put the Wykeham Collegiate private school for girls in Pietermaritzburg in the limelight. 13 September 2019 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] I intend to go back to work, my name must be cleared - Peter Moyo The fired Old Mutual CEO has responded to board chair Trevor Manuel's claims made in a media briefing on Friday. 13 September 2019 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa

14 September 2019 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Car crash
Bavelile Hlongwa
Deputy minister
The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Political figures have paid condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa who died in a car crash on Friday.

The department of mineral resources has confirmed her passing in a brief statement sent on Saturday morning.

Hlongwa was appointed deputy minister in May 2019.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says Hlongwa was a very outspoken lady and represented the young people in Cabinet.

The 38-year-old had previously served as the deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency in 2017.

It's understood the crash occurred on Friday. However, details are still sketchy.

Public figures and politicians have taken to social media to express their condolences.


14 September 2019 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Car crash
Bavelile Hlongwa
Deputy minister

More from Politics

Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance

13 September 2019 6:08 PM

A Facebook post has put the Wykeham Collegiate private school for girls in Pietermaritzburg in the limelight.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] I intend to go back to work, my name must be cleared - Peter Moyo

13 September 2019 5:30 PM

The fired Old Mutual CEO has responded to board chair Trevor Manuel's claims made in a media briefing on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng residents asked to be mindful of depleting dam levels

13 September 2019 4:24 PM

Residents have been urged to adapt accordingly as the Integrated Vaal River System is also negatively impacted by the decline.

Read More arrow_forward

Nelson Chamisa calls on Zimbabweans to forgive Mugabe

13 September 2019 4:07 PM

The MDC president says this is not the time to score 'cheap' political points and that due regard must be given to the statesmen.

Read More arrow_forward

'A day like today indicates how fractured we are as a country' #SandtonShutdown

13 September 2019 1:38 PM

JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King received a memorandum from demonstrators on Friday and says women's demands will not fall on deaf ears.

Read More arrow_forward

'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'

13 September 2019 12:15 PM

Activist Nolwazi Tusini gives her critique of the #SandtonShutdown and the conversation around gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele

13 September 2019 9:10 AM

Police Minister says the country needs to move away form moral degeneration and put families first.

Read More arrow_forward

Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

13 September 2019 8:36 AM

ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg to extend pointsmen contract for another month

12 September 2019 7:03 PM

MMC Michael Sun says the municipality has to comply with the rules and regulations when giving private operators such a tender.

Read More arrow_forward

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Theater Talk with Marina
Car Talk: Frankfurt Motor Show
How can National and Provincial services work together to bring crime rates down
Robert Mugabe Funeral today
Chester Williams to be laid to rest in an official provincial state funeral today
What's the latest on Brexit?
Huge outcry over Bob Hewitt parole
Trevor Manuel briefs media on the Old Mutual/Peter Moyo matter
A clinical psychologist's view on GBV in South Africa #SandtonShutdown
Nomhle Sikhosana on #SandtonShutdown demands

EWN Highlights

Chester Williams funeral to take place today

14 September 2019 11:09 AM

African leaders arrive at Zim national sports grounds for Mugabe service

14 September 2019 10:56 AM

Deputy minister Hlongwa’s death ‘an absolute devastation’

14 September 2019 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA