Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa
Political figures have paid condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa who died in a car crash on Friday.
The department of mineral resources has confirmed her passing in a brief statement sent on Saturday morning.
Hlongwa was appointed deputy minister in May 2019.
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says Hlongwa was a very outspoken lady and represented the young people in Cabinet.
The 38-year-old had previously served as the deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency in 2017.
It's understood the crash occurred on Friday. However, details are still sketchy.
Public figures and politicians have taken to social media to express their condolences.
Death be not proud ... We dip our head in mourning the tragic passing on of Comrade Bavelile Hlongwa who was killed together with two other people in a major crash on the N1 highway last night (13 Sep). We wish speedy recovery to those that were injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/PeOV50PlG9— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) September 14, 2019
It is with great sadness that I’ve learned of the passing of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources, Cde Bavelile Hlongwa, who tragically lost her life in a motor vehicle tragedy yesterday.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) September 14, 2019
Cde Hlengwa was young with a promising future and this has stolen her from us. May she RIP
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa. This is a great loss. She was a passionate and energetic servant always advocating for youth empowerment. pic.twitter.com/XQobJ7609k— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) September 14, 2019
No words describe the shock of receiving the news of the untimely passing of deputy minister #BavelileHlongwa. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues.💔💔💔#RIPBavelileHlongwa pic.twitter.com/MMzH38UrXi— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 14, 2019
The department wishes to express its sadness and shock at the untimely death of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa. Deputy Minister Hlongwa stood as the epitome of progressive leadership & was a visionary. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.— Dept of Women, Youth, Persons with Disabilities (@DWYPD_ZA) September 14, 2019
