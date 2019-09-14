Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms

African leaders have gathered in Zimbabwe for former president Robert Mugabe's state funeral.

His body, however, will only be buried in 30 days time, according to the Mugabe family.

The family says Mugabe's burial has been delayed by the construction of a special monument in his honur, reports EWN's Clement Manyathela.

They say his body will be buried at the Heroes Acre once the monument is completed.

Well-wishers have filled the national sports stadium in Harare to pay their final respects to the former statesman.

Mugabe's remains will be taken to his village in Zvimba before they are preserved until his burial, Manyathela explains.

After the funeral service, his body will head straight to Zvimba for people in his home village to pay their respects. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

