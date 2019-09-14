Parenting expert Nikki Bush has co-authored a new book on how to maximise your child's full potential in preparation for the future.

The book, titled Future-proof Your Child for the 2020s and Beyond, was published by Penguin Random House last month.

Bush says the book offers advice on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation.

Things are changing around us so fast. You can no longer prepare the path for the child, you have to prepare the child for the path. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Traditional career pathways are no longer reliable and a degree does not guarantee employment, Bush explains.

To safe-guard their future, Bush says children must have "X-factors for success" that will make desirable in the gig-economy.

She advises that children must be self-aware, creative, resilient, resourceful, independent and adaptable.

Moreover, she says children must be passionate about life-long learning if they wish to achieve success.

It's about helping children to achieve relevance and growth in a fast-changing world where we can no longer control a lot of this. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

One qualification is not going to prepare a child for a lifetime of work. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Bush will launch her book on Tuesday 17 September at Skoobs Bookstore, Montecasino.

Visit her website for more info and booking details.

Listen to the full parenting feature on Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane:

This article first appeared on 702 : Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success