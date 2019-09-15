Khayelitsha eco hustlers run CT Marathon with trees on their backs

The annual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is underway in the Mother City, with nearly 20,000 athletes taking up the challenge.

Khayelitsha green entrepreneur Siyabulela Sokomani is leading a team of 18 campaigners who crossed the starting line this morning with trees strapped to their backs.

Sokomani and his team will run the 42km with their tree saplings placed in their trail backpacks, under the #MovingForest campaign.

The green run aims to bring awareness to food insecurity, environmental protection and the need for sustainable community development in township areas.

Sokomani and his partner Ondela Manjezi are the founders of the NGO Township Farmers, an organisation that plants trees across Khayelitsha and creates food gardens at orphanages and creches.

Sports broadcaster Jeff Ayliffe spoke with Sokomani to learn more about the initiative ahead of the race event.

There are 19 of us with trees on our backs, greening the greenest marathon in Africa. Siyabulela Sokomani, co-founder of Township Farmers

Image credit: Township Farmers on Facebook