Khayelitsha eco hustlers run CT Marathon with trees on their backs

15 September 2019 8:38 AM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
2019 Cape Town Marathon
Township Farmers
Siyabulela Sokomani
Khayelitsha green entrepreneur Siyabulela Sokomani has brought his 'moving forest' to Sanlam Cape Town Marathon for a good cause.

The annual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is underway in the Mother City, with nearly 20,000 athletes taking up the challenge.

Read: CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place

Khayelitsha green entrepreneur Siyabulela Sokomani is leading a team of 18 campaigners who crossed the starting line this morning with trees strapped to their backs.

Sokomani and his team will run the 42km with their tree saplings placed in their trail backpacks, under the #MovingForest campaign.

The green run aims to bring awareness to food insecurity, environmental protection and the need for sustainable community development in township areas.

Sokomani and his partner Ondela Manjezi are the founders of the NGO Township Farmers, an organisation that plants trees across Khayelitsha and creates food gardens at orphanages and creches.

Sports broadcaster Jeff Ayliffe spoke with Sokomani to learn more about the initiative ahead of the race event.

There are 19 of us with trees on our backs, greening the greenest marathon in Africa.

Siyabulela Sokomani, co-founder of Township Farmers

Click here to support the cause and learn more.

Listen to the full conversation on The Outdoor Report with Africa Melane and Jeff Ayliffe:

Image credit: Township Farmers on Facebook


