Rich Mnisi is redefining the fashion world and says there's so much more to come

Celebrated designer Rich Fumani Mnisi is changing the fashion game in Africa.

Mnisi is the brains behind a South-African based contemporary multi-disciplinary brand which has shaken up the fashion scene.

Founded in 2015, his self-titled brand has grabbed international media attention and has been worn by the likes of Beyonce, Ciara and Naomi Campbell.

The designer is a self-confessed 'dabbler' and says he loves exploring different creative disciplines.

Mnisi says his multidisciplinary thinking helps him to expand on fresh ideas and to offer a new perspective in the fashion world.

I dabble in photography, I dabble in creative direction and I dabble in furniture design. Rich Mnisi, award-winning fashion designer

He says his accolades have inspired him to keep pushing the boundaries of the creative industry and to challenge the conventions of the fashion space.

It's always amazing being recognised for your work, the accolades only make me realise that there is more to be done. Rich Mnisi, award-winning fashion designer

There were many things I didn't like about the fashion industry. So I tried to create a brand that almost goes against it and embraces other things. Rich Mnisi, award-winning fashion designer

Mnisi graces the October cover of South Africa's Glamour magazine along side media personality Bonang Matheba.

He's made the country proud after winning the Emerging Designer of the Year at the Essence Best in Black Fashion awards in September.

Mnisi also made the 2019 Forbes #30under30 list, among many other accolades and achievements.

Mnisi explains that all his work has been inspired by his family and his peers across various industries.

He says everything he creates is to honour untold stories and his current muse, his great-grandmother Nwa-Mulamula.

My brand is based off my family. Now it's focuses on exploring my great-grandmother who I never got to meet. All my work is dedicated to her right now and she represents untold stories. Rich Mnisi, award-winning fashion designer

I want to create a global brand that is functional here at home. Something that South Africans, Africans and the world wants to celebrate. Rich Mnisi, award-winning fashion designer

Image credit: @therichmnisi on Twitter

This article first appeared on 702 : Rich Mnisi is redefining the fashion world and says there's so much more to come