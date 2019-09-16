'Ramaphosa is sending a strong and positive message by not going to the UN'

In the wake of xenophobic violence in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has dispatched a team of special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to several African countries.

The team of envoys will brief governments about the steps South Africa is taking to end the violence. Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zambia are among the countries that will be visited.

Ramophosa has also elected International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor to lead a delegation to the United Nations general assembly (UNGA).

He sends a very strong and a positive message even though the situation here is very dire and justifies his cancelling his visit to the UN. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

A country is only as strong in foreign policy as it is strong at home. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Stremlau says issues of gender-based violence and anti-immigration sentiments are global problems.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Africa Diaspora Forum Vusimuzi Sibanda says the government must do more to show that they are serious about stopping the attacks on immigrants.

We have seen that in the recent attacks as far as we know there is not a single South African that has been arrested for the killing of foreign nationals. Vusimuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum

Listen to the full interview below...