Rapist Bob Hewitt's parole reviewed as families not consulted about release
The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board’s decision to grant parole to convicted rapist Bob Hewitt will be taken on review.
This is according to the Department of Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015.
The parole board has been criticised for not consulting Hewitt’s victims and their families about his application to be released from prison.
Mr Hewitt had served his requisite amount for him to qualify for parole, but what we have established is that the victims of the offender were not consulted and that is quite concerning for the minister.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
The Justice Minister has said that the justice system as a whole should be victim-centric and this particular requirement of consulting the families of the victims is a legislative requirement and it is something that should be done.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
Phiri says the minister assessed the records of the decision to grant Hewitt parole.
We could not find any record of the victims being consulted and that's why the minister said this decision can be reviewed.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
Attorney Tania Koen confirms that none of the victims was consulted by the parole board.
One of the victims who is my clients received a letter on Friday from correctional services to say that he was placed on parole.Tania Koen, Attorney - Tania Koen Attorneys
I congratulate the minister for intervening at such a speedy rate. We wrote to him on Friday afternoon and he on Sunday came out with the press release to say they will be reviewing the decision.Tania Koen, Attorney - Tania Koen Attorneys
