Women earn less but have to make it go further, says financial expert

Women still earn less than there male counterparts, argues a certified financial planner.

Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth, says women are more responsible with money than men.

Many head up single-income households and have to ensure that the money goes a long way, he says.

Mwandiambira says Men take more risks but women, with their more nurturing nature, always ensure the family is secure.

He says often male spouses die first, and the onus is even greater on women to ensure they have a good retirement plan.

