WC truck torchers facing imminent arrest, police say
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says arrests are imminent in the investigation of four petrol-bombed trucks in the Western Cape.
Last week, at least four trucks were petrol-bombed and set alight in separate incidents across the Western Cape.
The incidents took place within hours of each other.
This comes amid ongoing truck attacks taking place across the country.
We are at a very advanced stage of our investigation in those four attacks.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
We know exactly what motivated the attacks and what we are looking for. It's just a question of arresting those that are responsible. We are quite close to that.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
Naidoo says some of the truck attacks have been organised, while others have been random acts of criminality.
He explains that KZN police foiled attacks on truckers along the N2 two weeks ago.
Several men were arrested in possession of petrol bombs in an intelligence-driven operation.
We are aware of what is happening. Intelligence is very involved. It's part of the multi-disciplinary intervention approach that is taking place nationally.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
