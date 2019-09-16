Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction
There is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid, says Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Lesufi took Twitter reposting a video by Reinhard777 showing men breaking ground for a new private Afrikaans-language university.
I just hate racism when I see one! A race-based institution in a non-racial society won’t succeed. Please don’t remind us about apartheidPanyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Twitter reactions were divided with some saying there is nothing wrong with a university in the Afrikaans medium,
Lesufu responded, "It is not innocent, unfortunately. They are angry because RAU, Tukkies, Stellenbosch, etc are now accommodating other races and languages. We can't go back to RAUs whether private or public, non-racialism is the future. Let's defend it
I just hate racism when I see one! A race based institution in a non racial society won’t succeed. Please don’t remind us about apartheid #AfrikaansOnly https://t.co/bzaIVoaSo7— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) September 15, 2019
In June this year trade union Solidarity announced plans to roll out a project to build alternative educational and work opportunities, one of which was a university.
Panyaza Lesufi spoke to Kieno Kammies about his response.
Listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
