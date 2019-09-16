These are the 10 best and worst countries for expats to live and work in
If you plan on living and working abroad, you might want to scratch a few countries off your list.
InterNations recently released their findings for their Expat Insider Survey of 2019, reporting on the best and worst countries for expats to relocate to.
More than 20,000 respondents participated in the survey and shared their insights into expat life in 64 destinations around the world.
InterNations, a network for expats worldwide, surveyed expats from more than 180 different nationalities.
South Africa ranks among the worst destinations for personal finance, quality of life, and working abroad in the eyes of expats.
Taiwan is ranked as the most appealing country in the world, followed by Vietnam.
InterNations CEO Malte Zeeck explains that the survey questions are broken down into several aspects including quality of life, ease of settling in, career prospects and family life.
It allows expats to evaluate different areas of life abroad, helping them to choose a destination according to the aspects that are most important to them.Malte Zeeck, Founder and CEO of InterNations
Zeeck says participants answered questions about leisure, climate, safety and security, political stability, friendliness of locals, job security, healthcare, education and the economy.
Top 10 destinations for expats:
-Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Portugal
- Mexico
- Spain
- Singapore
- Bahrain
- Ecuador
- Malaysia
- Czechia
Worst 10 destinations for expats:
- Kuwait
- Italy
- Nigeria
- Brazil
- Turkey
- India
- the United Kingdom
-Greece
-Russia
- South Korea
Listen to the insightful chat on Today with Kieno Kammies:
