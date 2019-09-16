'My child went to an Afrikaans school' Panyaza Lesufi says not 'anti-Afrikaans'
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi joined Kieno Kammies on Monday to explain why he's concerned by the building of an Afrikaans university in Pretoria.
It's very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education
The R300 million university forms part of trade union Solidarity's 'Solidarity Network' and promises '[world-class education... offered though Afrikaans as medium of instruction.](http://world-class education will be offered though Afrikaans as medium of instruction.)'
In 14 months a new Afrikaans University will open here !!!!!! Look and learn !!! pic.twitter.com/aBlWHWLatc— Reinhard 777 (@reinhar777) September 13, 2019
In a tweet posted on Monday morning, Lesufi said, " I just hate racism when I see one! A race-based institution in a non-racial society won’t succeed. Please don’t remind us about apartheid"
He says the idea for the Solidarity university came 'out of anger' when universities across the country began changing their language policies to accommodate students who wished to learn in their mother tongue.
RELATED: Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction
You can't say 'you can't come to this university' purely because you speak the wrong language.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education
Lesufi sought to defend himself against those who accused him of being anti-Afrikaans, saying he believes all languages should be treated equally.
We're not saying this because we are attacking Afrikaans...but the message 'we only need one language' is bad.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map
Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.Read More
[LISTEN] Simon's Town residents accuse authorities of ignoring lawlessness
They say their requests for full-time intervention, management and control of the Seaforth Parking lot are being ignored.Read More
South Africa needs more medical schools, says Wits professor
The yearly cost of training a South African to become a doctor in Cuba is more than double what it would be at a local med school.Read More
Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months
The army will remain on the Cape Flats for six more months, according to a statement released by the Presidency.Read More
Rica Act's surveillance laws unconstitutional, court finds
The act was used to place journalist Sam Sole under surveillance while he was investigating Zuma's corruption charges in 2017.Read More
Western Cape premier wants Cape Flats army deployment extended
The two-months mandate of the South African Defence Force in the province comes to an end today.Read More
GUILTY - 'Ninow followed victim with intention of raping her'
21-year-old Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018.Read More
[WATCH] Luke Dale-Roberts tucks into his first-ever Cape gatsby from Golden Dish
Despite having lived in South Africa for over 15 years, world-renowned chef Luke Dale-Roberts had never eaten a gatsby before.Read More
WC truck torchers facing imminent arrest, police say
Four trucks were petrol-bombed in the Western Cape amid a spate of nationwide attacks on trucks on South African roads.Read More
Rapist Bob Hewitt's parole reviewed as families not consulted about release
Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains the parole process.Read More