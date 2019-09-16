[WATCH] Luke Dale-Roberts tucks into his first-ever Cape gatsby from Golden Dish

World-renowned chef Luke Dale-Roberts has had his very first taste of Cape Town's signature super sandwich, the gatsby.

Dale-Roberts is the founder of the highly acclaimed Test Kitchen, which has been named among the world's 50 best restaurants for 2019.

The chef, whose name has become synonymous with the finest, most creative and innovative food in South Africa, had never indulged in a gatsby before.

So CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies arranged for a special delivery from the Golden Dish in Athlone - an institution for Cape Town's culinary heritage.

Dale-Roberts dug into a Masala steak gatsby, which was served on top of a car bonnet, and said it was delicious!

The Golden Dish opened in 1969 and has been named one of the best takeaway joints in the Mother City.