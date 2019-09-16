A beginner’s guide to getting into the Rugby World Cup vibe

The Rugby World Cup in Japan is kicking off in just a couple of days - on Friday, 20 September. This is a beginner’s guide for those of us who, like me, are keen to get into the spirit of the Springboks, the braais, the anthem, Shosholoza, and the office bets, but do not know much about the basics of rugby. This guide will help you get in on the joy, the tears, and the hype, without the jargon.

The basics of the 2019 World Cup

The Rugby World Cup will be hosted in Japan with the opening match between the home country and Russia on Friday, 20 September. The final will be played about six weeks later on Saturday, 2 November.

The first tournament happened in 1987 and this is the ninth time the men’s top international teams will try to win the Webb Ellis Cup and become international sports heroes.

New Zealand has won three times in 1987, 2011 and 2015. South Africa has won twice in 1995 and 2007 and so has Australia in 1991 and 1999. England won once in 2003.

It is the first time the world cup is held in Asia and the Springboks are one of twenty teams who will play a total of 48 games, starting off in four pools.

In South Africa, we will have a time zone challenge when it comes to the match schedule. The earliest match will be played at 12:15 local time, which will be 5:45 in South Africa. But the big matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals, will all be around midday our time – not too early to light up a fire.

Image: Web-Ellis Trophy. Posted on the Facebook Page of the Rugby World Cup - https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup.

The Springboks, the captain and the coach

Our national team is lead by the team captain Siya Kolisi, who will wear an armband on the field, and coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Springboks are looking pretty strong as they rank fourth on the World Rugby Rankings. Ireland ranks first followed by New Zealand and England.

It also seems like the team is on a good run so far in 2019, winning all of the matches it played against Japan, Argentina, and Australia, but drawing against New Zealand at the end of July. These two teams are both in Pool B, which means the Boks are due for a bitter opening battle early in the tournament on Saturday, 21 September.

Kolisi has said that the ultimate goal for the team was to win. He is South Africa’s first black captain to lead a World Cup Bok team, made up of the most black players yet. He grew up poor in the township of Zwide near Port Elizabeth, earned a sports scholarship, and played himself upwards through the rugby weeks and leagues to become a professional player for the Western Province and the Springboks today.

He wears the number six jersey, the same number that former president Nelson Mandela (and then captain Francois Pienaar) wore when he handed over the World Cup trophy to the Springboks after the epic and symbolic victory of 1995.

Although Kolisi has until recently been plagued by a knee injury, he is already a hero and a fan favourite. His performance in this World Cup could propel him to saintly levels.

Coach Erasmus, a former international rugby player himself, also hails from the Eastern Cape. In a recent column for Springbok Magazine he writes:

We’ve planned carefully and will be well prepared for the opening match against New Zealand and for the matches that follow it. We’ve left nothing to chance but in World Cup Rugby, the bounce of the ball or the call of a referee can be the difference between triumph and disaster. Be assured though, that we’re ready to give it our very best shot. Rassie Erasmus - Springbok Rugby Coach

Image: Siya Kolisi. Posted on the Facebook Page of the Springboks - https://www.facebook.com/springboks

Rassie Erasmus Image: Posted on the Facebook Page of the Springboks - https://www.facebook.com/springboks

What do the experts say?

Bohle Madulini, host of SportsTalk on 702 and CapeTalk, says the Boks’ biggest strength will be their preparation for the tournament, having spent an extra week in Japan, allowing them to acclimatise better before the tournament kicks off.

“It’s a world cup with five or six teams who have a realistic chance of winning it, so to single out a team as our fiercest competitor is almost unfair to the others, but since we play New Zealand in the opening match, it will have to be them,” he said, when I asked him who we should be worried about most.

Elma Smit, sport host on TV and radio, says that most teams would be unfamiliar with the playing conditions of Japan. “English coach Eddie Jones may have an advantage. He is a former coach of the Brave Blossoms (Japanese team) and is himself half Japanese.”

But, she says the Springboks too have players and management members with experience in Japan. “Duane Vermeulen (number 8 jersey) has had time to play in Japan, knows the conditions and culture around rugby, and can make the most of opportunity.” Vermeulen played club rugby in Japan for a team called the Kubota Spears in 2018.

She also argues that the All Blacks (New Zealand) may after all not be the fiercest competition. “The Springboks know how to beat them and believe they can.” She warns that England with its coach Jones and defense coach John Mitchell, a former coach of the New Zeeland national team and South African teams such as the Bulls and Lions, are not to be underestimated.

Image: Eddie Jones Posted on the Facebook Page of England Rugby - www.facebook.com/OfficialEnglandRugby

Becoming a fan

Looking like a Bok fan does not come cheap. Officially branded clothing is pricey, with a scarf at R165 or cap at R200 to jerseys ranging from around R500 up to R1 900 for a Springbok Men’s test jersey, if you shop via the Official Springbok online store.

Watching it on TV does not come cheap either. If you do not have DSTV, you will not be able to watch the tournament at home. SuperSport has recently confirmed a 24-hour channel for the duration of the event on SuperSport 1. For Springbok matches, fans will have the choice of four language offerings (English world feed, English SA feed, isiXhosa, and Afrikaans) while all others will have three options (English world feed, isiXhosa and Afrikaans).

Playing prediction or fantasy rugby online can be free. To get the adrenaline boiling, get your family, friends or colleagues to sign up for a fantasy or game predictor league on an online platform like superbru.com, fantasyrugbydraft.com or draftrugby.com. I will be using Superbru to predict which teams will win and with what margin to be ranked amongst my fellow league members. When last checked, already 136 000 people have signed up on Superbru for the World Cup Rugby.

Image: Springbok jersey Posted on the Facebook Page of the Rugby World Cup - https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup.

Some of the rules

World Rugby has excellent information about the rules of rugby. Here are six important highlights from them:

How long?

A match lasts no longer than 80 minutes (split into two halves, each of not more than 40 minutes plus time lost) unless the match organiser has authorised the playing of extra time in a drawn match within a knock-out competition.

Points

The team with the most points win. There are four ways to score points.

1. A try (five points) is scored when the ball is grounded over the opponents’ goal line in the in-goal area.

2. After scoring a try, that team can attempt to add two further points by kicking the ball over the crossbar and between the posts from a place in line with where the try was scored.

3. A penalty (three points) is awarded after an infringement by the opposition. A team may choose to kick at goal.

4. A drop goal (three points) is scored when a player kicks for goal in open play by dropping the ball onto the ground and kicking it over the crossbar.

Tackling: Only the ball carrier can be tackled by an opposing player. A tackle occurs when the ball carrier is held by one or more opponents and is brought to ground. To maintain the continuity of the game, the ball carrier must release the ball immediately after the tackle, the tackler must release the ball carrier and both players must roll away from the ball. This allows other players to come in and contest for the ball, thereby starting a new phase of play.

The scrum: The scrum is a means of restarting play after a stoppage which has been caused by a minor infringement. The scrum serves to concentrate all the forwards and the scrum-halves in one place on the field, providing the opportunity for the backs to mount an attack using the space created elsewhere.

Offside: In general, a player is in an offside position if that player is further forward (nearer to the opponents’ goal line) than the teammate who is carrying the ball or the teammate who last played the ball. Being in an offside position is not, in itself, an offence, but an offside player may not take part in the game until they are onside again. If an offside player takes part in the game, that player will be penalised.

Cecile Basson is a producer on the Money Show on 702 and CapeTalk. She will be hosted in Japan for two matches by MTN, the headline sponsor of the Springboks.

Look out for more articles on the upcoming Rugby World Cup.