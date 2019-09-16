A beginner’s guide to getting into the Rugby World Cup vibe

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:50
INCYMI: SA Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz wins gold in Hungary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caitlin Rooskrantz - gymnast at South African Gymnastics Federation
Today at 15:20
Gary Kirsten to talk on parenting in Sport at schools in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Kirsten - Former Proteas Coach at ...
Today at 15:40
Cuba-SA doctor training costs double what it would locally
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Veller - Chairperson of the SA Committee of Medical Deans
Today at 15:50
Status of Seaforth Parking lot and surrounds in Simon's Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Carlton - Sales consultant at Harcourts
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Draft National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy
FOOD Part 1: Eat Out on what's hot in the food world right now
On the Yellow Couch: ITV channel head
ANCWL on Deputy Minister David Masondo's alleged abuse of power
Warnings that SA won't be spared from impact of attacks on Saudi oil plants
Metrobus strikers go on strike
Uncertainty on whether or not SANDF will be withdrawn from the Cape
Stuart Taylor on The Tracey Lange Show
Court rules in favour of AmaBhungane journalist mass surveillance matter
#LottoStar: Tune into 947 and you could win big with Lotto Star. Also remember to place your bet!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
DJ Fresh and Shannon had an awesome chat with Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Popps!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
#CantBeat: Shannon is still the reigning champ of all things movies and series!
#Kidvice: The kids will always be raw and authentic as ever!
Nicholas Ninow found guilty of raping minor in Dros case
Family Matters - Trust in relationships
Taste Buddies - Luke Dale-Roberts meets the Great (Cape) Gatsby
Good to Know on how to get your email read
Global student entrepreneur awards
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes. 7 September 2019 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid. 16 September 2019 10:23 AM
Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear. 14 September 2019 9:34 AM
Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance A Facebook post has put the Wykeham Collegiate private school for girls in Pietermaritzburg in the limelight. 13 September 2019 6:08 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

A beginner’s guide to getting into the Rugby World Cup vibe

16 September 2019 2:10 PM
by
Tags:
Rugby World Cup
A user-friendly manual for rugby newbies keen to get into the gees of the Bokke, and all the fanfare that goes with it.

The Rugby World Cup in Japan is kicking off in just a couple of days - on Friday, 20 September. This is a beginner’s guide for those of us who, like me, are keen to get into the spirit of the Springboks, the braais, the anthem, Shosholoza, and the office bets, but do not know much about the basics of rugby. This guide will help you get in on the joy, the tears, and the hype, without the jargon.

The basics of the 2019 World Cup

The Rugby World Cup will be hosted in Japan with the opening match between the home country and Russia on Friday, 20 September. The final will be played about six weeks later on Saturday, 2 November.

The first tournament happened in 1987 and this is the ninth time the men’s top international teams will try to win the Webb Ellis Cup and become international sports heroes.

New Zealand has won three times in 1987, 2011 and 2015. South Africa has won twice in 1995 and 2007 and so has Australia in 1991 and 1999. England won once in 2003.

It is the first time the world cup is held in Asia and the Springboks are one of twenty teams who will play a total of 48 games, starting off in four pools.

In South Africa, we will have a time zone challenge when it comes to the match schedule. The earliest match will be played at 12:15 local time, which will be 5:45 in South Africa. But the big matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals, will all be around midday our time – not too early to light up a fire.

Image: Web-Ellis Trophy. Posted on the Facebook Page of the Rugby World Cup - https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup.

The Springboks, the captain and the coach

Our national team is lead by the team captain Siya Kolisi, who will wear an armband on the field, and coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Springboks are looking pretty strong as they rank fourth on the World Rugby Rankings. Ireland ranks first followed by New Zealand and England.

It also seems like the team is on a good run so far in 2019, winning all of the matches it played against Japan, Argentina, and Australia, but drawing against New Zealand at the end of July. These two teams are both in Pool B, which means the Boks are due for a bitter opening battle early in the tournament on Saturday, 21 September.

Kolisi has said that the ultimate goal for the team was to win. He is South Africa’s first black captain to lead a World Cup Bok team, made up of the most black players yet. He grew up poor in the township of Zwide near Port Elizabeth, earned a sports scholarship, and played himself upwards through the rugby weeks and leagues to become a professional player for the Western Province and the Springboks today.

He wears the number six jersey, the same number that former president Nelson Mandela (and then captain Francois Pienaar) wore when he handed over the World Cup trophy to the Springboks after the epic and symbolic victory of 1995.

Although Kolisi has until recently been plagued by a knee injury, he is already a hero and a fan favourite. His performance in this World Cup could propel him to saintly levels.

Coach Erasmus, a former international rugby player himself, also hails from the Eastern Cape. In a recent column for Springbok Magazine he writes:

We’ve planned carefully and will be well prepared for the opening match against New Zealand and for the matches that follow it. We’ve left nothing to chance but in World Cup Rugby, the bounce of the ball or the call of a referee can be the difference between triumph and disaster. Be assured though, that we’re ready to give it our very best shot.

Rassie Erasmus - Springbok Rugby Coach
Image: Siya Kolisi. Posted on the Facebook Page of the Springboks - https://www.facebook.com/springboks
Rassie Erasmus Image: Posted on the Facebook Page of the Springboks - https://www.facebook.com/springboks

What do the experts say?

Bohle Madulini, host of SportsTalk on 702 and CapeTalk, says the Boks’ biggest strength will be their preparation for the tournament, having spent an extra week in Japan, allowing them to acclimatise better before the tournament kicks off.

“It’s a world cup with five or six teams who have a realistic chance of winning it, so to single out a team as our fiercest competitor is almost unfair to the others, but since we play New Zealand in the opening match, it will have to be them,” he said, when I asked him who we should be worried about most.

Elma Smit, sport host on TV and radio, says that most teams would be unfamiliar with the playing conditions of Japan. “English coach Eddie Jones may have an advantage. He is a former coach of the Brave Blossoms (Japanese team) and is himself half Japanese.”

But, she says the Springboks too have players and management members with experience in Japan. “Duane Vermeulen (number 8 jersey) has had time to play in Japan, knows the conditions and culture around rugby, and can make the most of opportunity.” Vermeulen played club rugby in Japan for a team called the Kubota Spears in 2018.

She also argues that the All Blacks (New Zealand) may after all not be the fiercest competition. “The Springboks know how to beat them and believe they can.” She warns that England with its coach Jones and defense coach John Mitchell, a former coach of the New Zeeland national team and South African teams such as the Bulls and Lions, are not to be underestimated.

Image: Eddie Jones Posted on the Facebook Page of England Rugby - www.facebook.com/OfficialEnglandRugby

Becoming a fan

Looking like a Bok fan does not come cheap. Officially branded clothing is pricey, with a scarf at R165 or cap at R200 to jerseys ranging from around R500 up to R1 900 for a Springbok Men’s test jersey, if you shop via the Official Springbok online store.

Watching it on TV does not come cheap either. If you do not have DSTV, you will not be able to watch the tournament at home. SuperSport has recently confirmed a 24-hour channel for the duration of the event on SuperSport 1. For Springbok matches, fans will have the choice of four language offerings (English world feed, English SA feed, isiXhosa, and Afrikaans) while all others will have three options (English world feed, isiXhosa and Afrikaans).

Playing prediction or fantasy rugby online can be free. To get the adrenaline boiling, get your family, friends or colleagues to sign up for a fantasy or game predictor league on an online platform like superbru.com, fantasyrugbydraft.com or draftrugby.com. I will be using Superbru to predict which teams will win and with what margin to be ranked amongst my fellow league members. When last checked, already 136 000 people have signed up on Superbru for the World Cup Rugby.

Image: Springbok jersey Posted on the Facebook Page of the Rugby World Cup - https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup.

Some of the rules

World Rugby has excellent information about the rules of rugby. Here are six important highlights from them:

  • How long?

A match lasts no longer than 80 minutes (split into two halves, each of not more than 40 minutes plus time lost) unless the match organiser has authorised the playing of extra time in a drawn match within a knock-out competition.

  • Points

The team with the most points win. There are four ways to score points.

1. A try (five points) is scored when the ball is grounded over the opponents’ goal line in the in-goal area.
2. After scoring a try, that team can attempt to add two further points by kicking the ball over the crossbar and between the posts from a place in line with where the try was scored.
3. A penalty (three points) is awarded after an infringement by the opposition. A team may choose to kick at goal.
4. A drop goal (three points) is scored when a player kicks for goal in open play by dropping the ball onto the ground and kicking it over the crossbar.

  • Tackling: Only the ball carrier can be tackled by an opposing player. A tackle occurs when the ball carrier is held by one or more opponents and is brought to ground. To maintain the continuity of the game, the ball carrier must release the ball immediately after the tackle, the tackler must release the ball carrier and both players must roll away from the ball. This allows other players to come in and contest for the ball, thereby starting a new phase of play.

  • The scrum: The scrum is a means of restarting play after a stoppage which has been caused by a minor infringement. The scrum serves to concentrate all the forwards and the scrum-halves in one place on the field, providing the opportunity for the backs to mount an attack using the space created elsewhere.

  • Offside: In general, a player is in an offside position if that player is further forward (nearer to the opponents’ goal line) than the teammate who is carrying the ball or the teammate who last played the ball. Being in an offside position is not, in itself, an offence, but an offside player may not take part in the game until they are onside again. If an offside player takes part in the game, that player will be penalised.

Cecile Basson is a producer on the Money Show on 702 and CapeTalk. She will be hosted in Japan for two matches by MTN, the headline sponsor of the Springboks.

Look out for more articles on the upcoming Rugby World Cup.


16 September 2019 2:10 PM
by
Tags:
Rugby World Cup

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ANCWL on Deputy Minister David Masondo's alleged abuse of power
Warnings that SA won't be spared from impact of attacks on Saudi oil plants
Metrobus strikers go on strike
Uncertainty on whether or not SANDF will be withdrawn from the Cape
Court rules in favour of AmaBhungane journalist mass surveillance matter

EWN Highlights

Why the Rica Act has been declared unlawful

16 September 2019 1:57 PM

Court rules Rica Act inconsistent with Constitution

16 September 2019 1:05 PM

Zondo Inquiry adjourns after hearing legal team ditched witness Peter Thabethe

16 September 2019 11:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA