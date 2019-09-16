GUILTY - 'Ninow followed victim with intention of raping her'

Self-confessed child rapist Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

The 21-year was also found guilty of possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice, but acquitted of assault.

EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the judge rejected Ninow's version of events that he gone to the bathroom to take drugs and had seized an opportunity to attack his victim when she knocked on the door of the cubicle.

He found that he actually followed the young girl to the bathroom with the intention of raping her. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN

Before the crime, he was heard making utterances that he wanted to have sex with a female. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN

Kubheka says the judge picked other holes in Ninow's version of events.

There was no explanation as to why Ninow was in the female bathroom, while there were designated facilities for males. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN

Sentencing is due to take place on 16 November, Khubeka says women's organisations and civil society groups are calling for the harshest sentence the law allows.

BREAKING NEWS: Self-confessed Dros rapist #NicholasNinow has been convicted in the High Court in Pretoria.https://t.co/0o3g69CzUS pic.twitter.com/m8a5Xk4YWw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2019

Dr Shaeda Omar is the director of the Teddy Bear Foundation, a specialised medical facility for children who have been abused or neglected.

She says the sentence must reflect the context of the crime.

This wasn't a random act. This was premeditated, where the accused moved from one seat to another to have full access and view of the children...which is the motive of paedophiles. Dr. Shaeda Omar, Director - Teddy Bear Foundation

Listen to the full interview below: