Western Cape premier wants Cape Flats army deployment extended

The South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) deployment in the Cape Flats has come to an end.

The military was deployed to 10 designated areas under an eight-week mandate to curb the scourge of gang violence.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has requested an extension of the deployment of the troops.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Winde says the province is short of police officers.

I don't believe that a two-months military intervention is going to change things drastically. That is specifically one of the reasons I motivated that we keep the military for a while longer. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

What I do know is that we are 4,500 policemen and women too few in the province so we don't have the correct allocation. We need more boots on the ground. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

