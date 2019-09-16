'Ask before posting a picture of someone's child' - and other social media tips
Social media expert Emma Sadleir says it's important for people to practise respect and etiquette when posting online.
Before sharing someone else's important life event or milestone on Instagram, check if they want you to share it.
Many people are guilty of prematurely sharing someone else's personal news online, without their approval.
Sadlier says consent is key when it comes to announcing engagements, pregnancies, births or deaths online.
Here are some tips that may help you dodge a lawsuit for infringement of privacy:
- Never post pictures of children without their or their parent's consent.
- Never post pictures of minors.
- Never post a "RIP" message if the immediate family of the deceased has not been informed.
- Avoid sharing graphic photos of dead bodies.
We share all aspects of our lives on social media. There's a big privacy element. We get to decide what gets posted about us.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
We get to dictate our own digital footprint.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
As a ground rule, when it comes to big events, you've got to get some kind of consent.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
When it comes to death notices, at least make sure that the grieving family has been notified the proper way.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
Where you are not sure, err on the side of caution.Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company
PRO TIP
Sadlier says Facebook users should assign a legacy contact to their accounts, a trusted person to take control of your account in the event of your death.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
