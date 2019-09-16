[LISTEN] Why do you accidentally bite your tongue?
If you have accidentally bitten your tongue while sleeping, eating or during any other activity, Naked Scientist Chris Smith explains the science behind that.
Smith says there is a careful system written into your brain stem - with a set of nerve cells that are meant to prevent this.
There is a set of nerve cells in there, their job is to make sure that they know where all the bits and pieces around your mouth are so that you don't bite your tongue but occasionally you can have a problem with this system - it can be filled if you have other things going on in your mouth or you're trying to do too many things at once or you talk - therefore you can end up taking a chunk out of something.Chris Smith, Naked Scientist
It is very painful because you put the full force of your bite onto a very sensitive piece of tissue.Chris Smith, Naked Scientist
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Why do you accidentally bite your tongue?
More from Lifestyle
Here's how your favourite TV shows get picked to go to air
Neale Dennet from ITV Choice explains how your favorite shows make it from the production house to your TV screen.Read More
'Ask before posting a picture of someone's child' - and other social media tips
People like sharing some of their lives on social media but make sure you have someone's consent before crossing the privacy line.Read More
Women earn less but have to make it go further, says financial expert
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth says women are more responsible with money than men.Read More
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to ensure your child's future success
The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation.Read More
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race
Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day.Read More
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm
The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the weekRead More
You can speak to your pharmacists about your mental health, says industry body
How can a pharmacist help in the fight against mental illness? Ahmed Bayat of ICPA explains what role the industry has to play.Read More
[LISTEN] Finuala Dowling gives moving rendition of some of her best poems
John Maytham interviews Finuala Dowling, one of South Africa’s most highly acclaimed living poets.Read More
[WATCH] Azania Mosaka in conversation with Australian chef Shannon Bennett
Shannon Bennett is one of Australia's most loved and most famous chefs who will be part of this years Appetite Fest line up.Read More