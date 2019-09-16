If you have accidentally bitten your tongue while sleeping, eating or during any other activity, Naked Scientist Chris Smith explains the science behind that.

Smith says there is a careful system written into your brain stem - with a set of nerve cells that are meant to prevent this.

There is a set of nerve cells in there, their job is to make sure that they know where all the bits and pieces around your mouth are so that you don't bite your tongue but occasionally you can have a problem with this system - it can be filled if you have other things going on in your mouth or you're trying to do too many things at once or you talk - therefore you can end up taking a chunk out of something. Chris Smith, Naked Scientist

It is very painful because you put the full force of your bite onto a very sensitive piece of tissue. Chris Smith, Naked Scientist

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Why do you accidentally bite your tongue?