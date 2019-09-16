Here's how your favourite TV shows get picked to go to air

Have you ever wondered how your favourite shows make it from the production house to your TV screen?

How exactly do TV channels select what content to screen, and decide which shows their audience will most enjoy?

Neale Dennet is channel director of ITV Choice, one of the most popular channels on the DStv network, and home to shows such as Poldark, Doc Martin, and Dancing on Ice.

He joined Pippa Hudson on Monday to explain how programs are selected to make the cut.

A lot of it comes from what we're showing the UK, so certainly when we first came here we were looking at what had been working well in the UK. Neale Dennet, Channel director - ITV Choice

We know for example that Martin Clunes (star of Doc Martin) has a huge following in Cape Town. Neale Dennet, Channel director - ITV Choice

Listen to the full interview below: